On this day in local sports...
2019 — In the opening-round of the 2019 West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club, 16-year-old Kamaren Cunningham of Dover, Tennessee, fires a 7-under 65…good enough to lead the entire field. Professionally, Seth Arthur and Gabe Wheeler tote scores of 3-under for the shared lead…East Lake High School star point guard Dionte Blanch (later Bostick) commits to Murray State men’s basketball, after averaging 21.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.8 apg and 2.4 spg in his junior season…Tommy Fike’s 2-under par 70 is also enough to have the first round lead in the seniors division of the 2019 West Kentucky Open.
2015 — A 16-4 run in the third quarter helps the Murray State Racers claim their first win on an international trip to Canada, 63-59 over Canada’s Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. “The most important part of the trip is to come up here and start to build a team and have a good time doing it,” notes first-year coach Matt McMahon. “I want it to be fun for them. I want to challenge these guys, but I want them to play with so much energy and enthusiasm and excitement that it’s fun for them. I thought you saw signs of that tonight.”…After watching every single defensive snap from the 2014 Racer football season, new Murray State defensive coordinator Chris Boone is in the middle of analyzing the defensive roster depth. “What went on here is none of my concern,” Boone says. “I have no idea what the issue was. All I know is I watched every play of every game last year, and tried to evaluate the talent.”
2000 — Ross Dougherty breaks open the first game of the American Legion baseball Kentucky state championships with a two-out, two-run, full-count homer in the top of the seventh inning at Brooks Stadium in Paducah, helping send Paducah Post 31 to an 8-5 win over defending state champion in the Somerset Post 38 Twins… News comes of Michael McGregor, a 6-foot-7 senior forward who was expected to start for Marshall County, instead transferring to Graves County… Fulton County girls basketball coach Joel Dreher announces he’s taken the same position at Grayson County… Former Paducah Tilghman star George Wilson, who helped lead the Blue Tornado football team to the state semifinals in 1999, receives good news — as he’s granted a scholarship for his redshirt-freshman season after walking on at the University of Arkansas under former Murray State football coach Houston Nutt.
1995 — Despite the good health notes from All-OVC defensive end Anthony Hutch and the presence of highly-touted transfer quarterback Mike Cherry, Murray State football is tabbed sixth in the 1995 OVC preseason coaches poll, revealed in Lexington, Kentucky. “I think the coaches put about five seconds of thought into these polls,” MSU coach Houston Nutt tells the Associated Press. “Really, being picked in sixth place isn’t bad at all. Two years ago, they picked us to finish last, and we’ve finished higher than their picks both years.”
1990 — In his first season without All-OVC quarterback and New England Patriots rookie Michael Proctor, Murray State football coach Mike Mahoney looks to a new season after finishing 6-4-1 and 3-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference a year ago. “Our first problem is replacing someone who had a hand in 65% of our touchdowns the last four years,” Mahoney tells Sun assistant sports editor Steve Millizer. “Our offense will punt a lot more and run the football.”… At the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, locals Brad Fabel (4-under) and Russ Cochran (4-under) make the cut line and are five shots off the 9-under lead of Larry Silveira. Kenny Perry (3-over) and John Riegger (7-over) miss the cut.
1980 — Paducah’s Jimmy Brown stages an epic comeback at the Western Kentucky Amateur at Mayfield Country Club, using the final three holes to force a playoff and eventually secure his fourth-straight WKY Am title. “I’ve been thinking the last few days that I would win this one,” Brown tells Sun sports writer Steve Millizer. “I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat to win a playoff this time?’ ” It’s Brown’s fourth local title in as many weeks, after already securing the Rolling Hills Invitational, the Irvin Cobb and the Murray Oaks Invitational.
1970 — After shooting a 2-under 138 at the West Kentucky Amateur, Rick Whitfield comes away with a four-shot win in the 12th Annual event. The 22-year-old former Ohio Valley Conference champion zips around Mayfield’s Golf and Country Club par 34-36=70 course, and bogeys on No. 16 and No. 17 were the only thing keeping the Bowling Green star from posting a second-straight 68.
