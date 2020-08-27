On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Marshall County boys soccer just beats the buzzer against Murray, when junior defender Drake May finishes a missed header to help capture a 2-1 win over the Tigers at Colburn Field. “Keifer Court threw it in to Jarrett Wiles, and Wiles played it back to him. Keifer played a beautiful ball. Collin played a beautiful header, and the ball just happened to land right in front of me. A full circle.” ... At Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena, McCracken County tops Paducah Tilghman 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-10), as Drew Mullinax and Makenzie Mason combine for 27 of the Lady Mustangs' 48 kills.
2015 — In a 7-0 win over Paducah Tilghman, Maddye Rice and Kaitlyn “KK” Operle net hat tricks to pace the Lady Mustangs. ... Scoreless after regulation, the McCracken County Mustangs earn a win over Paducah Tilghman through penalty, when senior forward Jeremy Latham drilled the final shot for the heroics. ... Three first half goals by Ty Davenport, Jacob Smith and Christian Adams help pace the Calloway County Lakers to a 3-2 win over Marshall County for the program's first win at Colburn Field in more than a decade. “So we made history today,” said first-year coach Alex Walandro. ... A pair of bookend goals from Kayla Travis help the Lady Marshals stave off Calloway County, 3-2, which got back-to-back goals from 2014 Co-Region 1 Player of the Year Maddie Balmer.
2010 — With 20 seconds left and Paducah Tilghman trailing St. Louis Gateway Tech by two points, Josh Forrest tips a soon-to-be intercepted pass near the goalline to himself, and secures a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sam Cox to win the game at McRight Field. ... In Metropolis, Crittenden County gets 133 yards and two touchdowns to help fend off Massac County at the Linwood Bowl.
2005 — At Franklin, Jayla White has two goals and an assist, and goalkeepers Tasha Trampe and Nikki Shockley combine for a shutout to help Reidland earn a 6-0 win against Franklin-Simpson. ... Chelsea Harris fires a 2-over 75 to lead Massac County to the championship of the Lady Patriot Invitational at Metropolis Country Club. Heath finishes as runner-up in the seven-team field.
2000 — Lone Oak's Heidi Seltzer announces she will play college basketball at Evansville. The two-time All-Purchase team selection and 1999 All-Purchase Player of the Year averaged 18.2 points and 11.4 rebounds as a junior.
1995 — After 3½ months in the minors, former Murray State star Kirk Rueter returns to MLB and fires a one-hitter to help the Montreal Expos to a 1-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. “That was the Rueter of ’93,” notes Expos manager Felipe Alou to the Associated Press. “He had a better fastball, better curve and better tempo. He simply wore out the outside corner.” Rueter faced 28 batters, hit 61 of 91 pitches for strikes and had seven strikeouts with just one walk.
1990 — Paducah Tilghman's Randy Wyatt and Lito Mason, freshmen for the University of Louisville football program, are expected to make the trip when the season opens at San Jose State. Wyatt (at split end) and Mason (at flanker, behind Calloway County's Fred Jones) have both made the depth chart as No. 3's for U of L coach Howard Schnellenberger. “We don't take them on road trips for sightseeing,” notes U of L offensive passing coordinator Gary Nord to Sun reporters Chris Evans and Joey Fosko. “We anticipate that they will play.”
1980 — Terry Love, Murray State's all-everything free safety, breaks his thumb in a night scrimmage — and is feared lost for the season. Love was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year after a 1979 season where he netted 50 tackles, 36 assists, three blocked kicks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
1970 — More than 100 Murray State University football players are greeted at Cutchin Stadium with the annual barbecue, with head coach Bill Furgerson addressing the team — which includes 18 seniors and a large freshman class. “The playing surface at Cutchin Stadium is in the best shape that it has ever been, but we still need Astro Turf,” Furgerson says in his notes, according to Sun-Democrat sports editor Jerry Atkins. “We had an opportunity to go back to Frankfort last week.” The new MSU stadium is scheduled for completion next fall, but the plan for synthetic turf has been withdrawn by state officials.
1960 — Murray State football announces its new staff, which includes backfield coach Bailey Gore, end coach Billy Joe Holt, line coach Bill Hina and head coach Don Shelton. ... Murray State men's basketball loses the commitment of 6-8 forward and Chicago native Joe Reuther, who announces instead he's headed to the University of Louisville men's basketball. “I had predicted that Reuther would be one of the best prospects to play here in a long time,” notes Cal Luther to the Sun-Democrat. “Up until a week ago, Reuther was planning to come down here. He suddenly had a change of heart for no reason at all.”
1950 — Bob King, 17, wins the junior division of the Paducah Tennis Championships after outlasting his 14-year-old brother, Johnny, 6-3, 9-7, 6-1. Meanwhile, Bob Tripp tops Jimmy Shelton of Metropolis, 7-5, 6-3, 6-1, for the men's title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.