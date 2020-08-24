On this day in local sports...
2019 — Paducah Tilghman’s Damien Ford rushes for 224 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, pushing the Blue Tornado to a 47-43 win over the McCracken County Mustangs at Marquette Stadium in Paducah... Paducah Tilghman’s Jake Taylor snags first place at the Fulton County XC Invitational, crossing the tape in 17 minutes, 48.47 seconds — topping Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh... McCracken County’s Maggie Aydt wins the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroon Invitational, completing the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 25.64 seconds.
2015 — Behind the efforts of Carley Beatty, Jack Butts, Adeline Edwards, Cade Fleming, Peyton Purvis, Garrett Rikel, Jessica Stephens, River Stilley, Davis Vessels and Rocco Zakutney, Paducah’s junior league golf team — coached by Todd Butts and Ryne Burnett — wins the PGA Junior League Golf Kentucky Championship at Quail Chase Golf Club... Paducah Tilghman’s Jacob Curry and Eric Riffe each score two goals in a 9-0 rout of St. Mary... Murray State women’s soccer opens the season with a 2-1 road win at Mississippi State, courtesy of a goal each from Harriet Withers and Taylor Richerson.
2010 — Lone Oak volleyball tops three-time defending First Region champion Marshall County in three sets (25-6, 25-11, 25-15) in Draffenville, just moments after a memorial service for teammate Courtney Koehler — who died on March 9 during a club volleyball practice... Lone Oak tops Tilghman boys soccer, 3-0, behind a pair of goals from forward Marco Arreaza. “The first one, there was nobody within 15-20 yards of me, and I just went for the back post,” Arreaza tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “If I make it, it’s a great shot. If I didn’t it was worth a try.”
2005 — With the graduation of St. Mary’s Matthew Shoulta and Jennifer Colgan, Caldwell County’s Miranda Meeks, Massac County’s Dane Zeiler and Tilghman’s trio of Emon Casey, Chase Wilson and Andre Braima, St. Mary’s Katherine Shoulta is the area’s only top-10 cross country runner returning for the season... After one winning season in the last 14 years, Paducah Tilghman opts to hire former Murray State pitcher Mickey Holland as its new baseball coach. “I always wanted to coach in high school, but I didn’t pursue a teaching certificate when I was in college, so that option wasn’t available to me,” Holland tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “I’m not new to coaching. I worked in the youth leagues for 10 years and was the pitching coach for Paducah Post 31 a few years ago when my son was there.”
2000 — St. Mary’s Jackie Wagner, Massac County’s Lyndsay Zeiler and Marshall County’s Melissa Loveridge open the season as prohibitive favorites as big-time state performers in cross country, and the trio could bring fireworks to the October-scheduled Marshall County Invitational... With four minutes left in the game, Lone Oak’s Leah McIntosh buries a goal against Reidland’s Lindsey Childs, leading to a 1-0 win over the Lady Greyhounds.
1995 — Murray’s Mel Purcell tops Sweden’s Bjorn Borg 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Big Bear Champions over-35 tennis tournament in Columbus, Ohio... Wingo’s Greg Stephens, Arlington’s Burlin Brower and Mayfield’s Shayne Midyett are preparing for the ASA Class B slowpitch softball national tournament, after helping the Jean Shoppe win the Tennessee state title... April Freeman scores a hat trick to lead Reidland girls soccer over St. Mary, 3-0. Angie Short has five saves in the win.
1990 — Lone Oak delivers a 22-14 win over Ballard Memorial, and on coach Tony Roth’s 30th birthday, no less. A late 54-yard rushing touchdown from Greg Shelton seals the deal, while sophomore running back Greg Richards rushes for a game-high 110 yards... After losing back-to-back games for the first time since 1977, Mayfield hosts the Heath Pirates and rolls to a 35-0 win, scoring on its first five possessions. “They just came in here at the wrong time,” notes Mayfield’s Jack Morris to Sun sports reporter Chris Evans. “(Rodney Bushong) told me before the game that he wished we would’ve won last week.”
1985 — Paducah Tilghman football survives 16 carries, 159 yards and a long touchdown from Trigg County’s Al Baker to beat the Wildcats 31-9 in the Third Annual Purchase Bowl at McRight Stadium. The Blue Tornado get 14 carries and 92 yards from Eugene Sanders, including a late 43-yard score to put the game out of reach.
1980 — In Aurora, Paducah sporting goods business owner Tom Snow bags an eight-fish limit of 27 pounds, 1 ounce to charge past the competition in the two-day Professional Bass Fisherman Tournament at Jonathan Creek.
1970 — Murray State University golf coach R.T. “Buddy” Hewitt takes first place in the Fourth Annual Murray Oaks Invitational, after firing a 3-under 69 and a four-over 76 in the two-day tourney, just edging Calvert City’s Bob Weyer by two strokes. After a triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 No. 7, Hewitt regrouped. “How many times have I told my boys to keep their composure?” Hewitt tell Sun-Democrat sports editor Jerry Atkins. “That really kept me together, and I had 11 straight pars from there on.”
1960 — Larry Mullen, Nancy Fowler and Ellen Metzger all repeat as champions in their respective age groups at the Junior Golf Tournament hosted by Paxton Park. Mullen shoots 70-75 in the 16-17 boys division, Fowler shoots 90-85 in the 16-17 girls division, and Metzger fires a 123-108 in the 12-13 girls division.
1950 — Jim Randall and James Gillihan are preparing to plunge the waters of Kentucky Lake near Kentucky Lake State Park to begin a 22-mile swim to the locks of Kentucky Dam. Both lifeguards at the state park, the duo will be accompanied by two outboard motorboats and a cruiser for the voyage, the first attempt of its kind.
