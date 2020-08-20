On this date in local sports:
2019 — McCracken County’s Caleb Madison picks up three assists to help lead the Mustangs to a 6-1 win over St. Mary. ... Calloway County’s Zoe Stom fires up seven goals for the Lady Lakers in an 11-1 win over Christian County. ... Christian Fellowship edges Paducah Tilghman volleyball 25-21, 28-26, with Abigail Cima and Emma Fletcher each posting eight kills, and 16 assists from Emma Alexander.
2015 — Two nights after scoring five goals in a big win over St. Mary, McCracken County’s Maddye Rice nets four more in a pivotal 5-3 home win over Caldwell County. ... In Draffenville, the Marshall County Marshals get a hat trick from Dawson Jolley and top the Murray Tigers 5-4, while the Lady Tigers earn a 3-1 win over the Lady Marshals, thanks to a balanced attack from Liz Armstrong, Alex Pologruto and Linda Arekelyan. ... At Madisonville, Jack Knowles and Caleb Perry each grab a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins.
2010 — Despite a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown from J.D. Harmon, Paducah Tilghman football falls on opening night to Hopkinsville, 31-20, at the Stadium of Champions in Christian County. The Tigers put up 24 unanswered points in the final two quarters, while the Blue Tornado are held to 59 total yards in the span. “I don’t think they wore us down really — I don’t think that had anything to do with it,” Tilghman coach Randy Wyatt tells Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko. “I think they wanted it more than we did, and I was disappointed with our defense. I think our defense is better than that.”
2005 — Twenty players, including Lone Oak High graduate Kenny Perry, are among those who fail to finish the third round of NEC Invitational in Akron, Ohio, thanks to poor weather conditions. Perry was staring at a 10-foot putt left to finish a round of 63, while tied with Tiger Woods. “Pretty frustrating,” Perry tells the AP’s Doug Ferguson. “The day was great. The ending was not.”
2000 — After a pair of one-run wins in the American Legion World Series locks up a spot in the semifinals, Paducah Post 31 coach Clarence “Yo-Yo” Adams rests most of his starters in a 9-3 loss to tournament favorite Danville, Calif., in Alton, Ill. ... Josh Rhodes is the junior winner of the Greater Paducah Amateur Championship at Paxton Park, after firing a two-day 144.
1995 — Rodney Bushong, now in his 11th season coaching Heath Pirates football, talks with Sun sports editor Steve Millizer about the move up to Class 2A, while Mayfield bounces back down to 1A. “That was well-planned and good fortune, but no accident,” Bushong said. “We wanted the quickest route to Louisville (for the state championship finals) and we were going to have to move up to 2A sometime, so Mayfield moving down just made it more convenient to do it now.”
1990 — With senior quarterback Mark Shelton, the Graves County Eagles hope to be a bit more than “three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust” under fifth-year coach Jay Buckley. “People won’t be able to load up on us like they have in the past,” he tells Sun sports writer Kevin Stewart. “They won’t be able to stack up on the corners.”
1985 — Murray coach Tony Franklin, a native of Princeton, is preparing his team for the “Purchase Bowl,” which will feature the Tigers against the Russellville Panthers and the Trigg County Wildcats against the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado in doubleheader action at McRight Field. “Some people open with someone they know they can beat,” Franklin tells Sun sports writer Steve Millizer. “To be a quality football team, you have to play quality people. This game has kept our kids interested all summer long. It’s a good way to open a season and we’ll find out pretty early how good we are. We can get some kind of measure on the yardstick to see what we can do in our class. The kids want to be in the playoffs and this will show us how far we have to go to get there.”
1980 — While Fulton County’s Dennis Fisher and Calloway County’s Sam Harp are preparing for their rookie seasons at head football coach, Mayfield’s Jack Morris is looking to prevent Archie Powers’ 100th-career win at Corbin — in a matchup known as the “Recreation Bowl” in Mount Sterling. “Mayfield and western Kentucky get a lot of publicity out of the bowl game. People from all over the state get a chance to see how well we play football here. It’s hard to get ready to have something like this to shoot for early in the year,” Morris tells Sun sports reporter Steve Millizer.
1975 — Due to the recent addition of the AAAA Class by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, state Associated Press divides the weekly football polls into three: combining classes A/AA/AAA into one, then maintaining separate polls for State Class AAAA and Jefferson County Class AAAA. Paducah Tilghman opens the season fourth overall in State Class AAAA. Mayfield opens at No. 2 in the Class A/AA/AAA poll.
1970 — A year after going 11-1 all the way into the Class AA State Playoffs, second-year Mayfield coach Jack Morris is preparing for an even greater 1970 campaign toting talented sophomores. “The key to our ballclub is sophomores,” he tells Sun-Democrat sports editor Jerry Atkins. “We’ve got better size in the sophomores than anywhere else, and some of them are going to have to come through for us to be any type of contender. We had about 50 out in the spring and 40 when fall practice began ... somehow, we just can’t get any depth.” The graduations of Van Pittman and Rick Lampkin weigh heavy, but Morris’ backfield still returns David Fowler and Robert Mayfield, while other names in the mix include Scott Qualk, Joe Ford, Dwight Lovelace, Kent Stone, Karl Anderson and Jim Kurt.
1965 — A year after Pete Moore moves from Caldwell County to Hopkinsville, what’s in store for the 1965 local high school football season? Sun-Democrat sports editor Weldon Grimsley postulates. “Who will finish second to Hopkinsville? The pick here is Mayfield. Virgil Rains’ Cardinals are loaded for bear this year with five linemen back and two backs returning from starting assignments with last year’s excellent ball club. The Redbirds will be hard to handle. Coach Rains figures that, for the first time, he has four or five really good college prospects, and one excellent professional prospect in 304-pound Mike McClure.” Notes Murray coach Ty Holland, “Let one of their little backs get behind him, and you can’t find him.”
1960 — Mayfield’s Ted Hale takes the lead in the Murray Invitational at Murray Country Club, courtesy of a first-day 69. “I guess I putted as well or better today than I have since I began playing golf,” notes Hale to Sun-Democrat staff writer Dwain McIntosh. A sophomore at the University of Houston, Hale leads Mayfield’s James Pryor by two strokes (71), while Paducah’s Don McClure is in third with a 73. ... The Sun-Democrat announces the hiring of two new sports clerks, former St. Mary star Gary Kettler and local bowler Gene Baker. Kettler is preparing to be on the night desk; Baker, during the day.
1955 — For the second-straight night, the hard-hitting Mayfield Clothiers deny the Paducah Chiefs the chance to clinch the Kitty League pennant — whipping Paducah 12-9 at Brooks Stadium. The Chiefs trailed 6-0 after 2½ innings before rallying for seven runs in the third frame. But, a two-run homer from Ed Russell and a solo shot from Nick Bentley in the eighth inning sews it up for the Clothiers.
1950 — Paducah Chiefs clean-up hitter Steve Karas checks out of Paducah for Pittsburgh, where he’s set to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as a halfback who is “slated for heavy duties” with the team. As such, manager Walt DeFreitas will catch Duke Black in all future games, “although another receiver may be picked up for the rest of the season.”
