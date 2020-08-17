On this day in local sports...
2019 – The football world, and particularly in west Kentucky, mourns the loss of Caldwell County football coach David Barnes, who died after collapsing at a Friday night scrimmage. At 59, he'd been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease in 2017. “He was special,” notes former Tigers starting quarterback Joby Jaggers, now at Murray State. “Last year at practice, one thing I remember him saying was that coming to practice and watching us go to work was one of the only things that kept him going. And I think I'll remember that for the rest of my life.” Coach of the Tigers since 2006, he compiled 110 wins within the program.
2015 – McCracken County's Maddye Rice opens the 2015 soccer season with five goals in an 11-1 rout of St. Mary. In the nightcap, Trevor Massa preserves a shutout of St. Mary, 4-0, while Kevin Pastor, Jaxon Allard, Cameron Aitkin and Caleb Perry all score goals.
2010 – A year after erasing a 4-6 regular season with a miraculous run to the Class 3A state championship, Paducah Tilghman football coach Randy Wyatt notes the Blue Tornado have championship expectations once again – especially with Josh Forrest and J.D. Harmon in the fold. “That's the only goal we have,” Wyatt tells Sun sports reporter Dusty Luthy Shull. “It's to win a state championship, and that's year in and year out. From what we've seen so far as a staff, we feel like we're much better than where we ended. That's huge for us, because it means we've grown a lot as a program.”
2005 – With Mr. Football candidate Micah Johnson at Fort Campbell and Jeffrey Adams at Trigg County, the Falcons and the Wildcats open the 2005 season as prohibitive favorites in Class 2A First District action, despite Pat Gates' return to Caldwell County (with two state championship rings). “It's not often you have to deal with those kinds of players,” notes Heath coach Butch Edwards to Sun sports reporter Jason Yates.
2000 – In the PGA Championships at Valhalla in Louisville, Paducah's Russ Cochran fires a 2-over through 17 holes before darkness descends upon the day. Atop the leaderboard – Scott Dunlap and Tiger Woods, both with 66s, and Davis Love III and Darren Clarke, both with 68s. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Russ' son, an 11-year-old Case Cochran, get to chat up Woods – who decided to join the table for lunch. “All of a sudden, Tiger Woods walks in the door and walks past me,” Case tells Sun Assistant Sports Editor Kevin Stewart. “I whisper to my dad, 'Dad, look, it's Tiger. I've never been this close to him.' So he gets his grilled chicken and food and stuff and all of a sudden he puts his plate down at the seat right next to me.”
1995 – Paducah's Joey Sloan and Henderson's Ashley Robards surprise at the Paducah Sun Juniors Tennis Tournament, both securing singles finals wins. After upsetting the top seed, Sloan (third-seeded) held off Ben Thompson 7-5, 7-6 in the finals. Robards was unseeded, but thwarted top seed and Murphysboro, Illinois' Tana Trapani 6-1, 6-1 in emphatic fashion... Murray State's Houston Nutt promises a stronger defensive effort for the 1995 season, following a 1994 season that saw the Racers lose four times in the final five games by relinquishing nearly 47 points per game. “The defense is better because of a year of experience, they're better because of depth and they're better because of leadership and attitude,” Nutt tells Sun Assistant Sports Editor Kevin Stewart. “We're expecting good things to happen. We're expecting to win.”
1990 – In Draffenville, Marshall County's Guy Blagg, John Leeper and Shane Stephenson combine for five rushing touchdowns by the third quarter, to help first-year coach Jim Shelton to a 35-14 win over Lone Oak. In the fourth quarter, Oakers Robert Weber and Timmy Massa gashed for a 52-yard and an 85-yard score, respectively, but the damage was done... Fifth-year head coach Pat Gates discusses his seasons hopes with Sun sports reporter Kevin Stewart, which particularly rest on the strong return of Waynee McGowan (who, according to Gates, rushed for more than 1,600 yards in 1989). “Waynee is the key,” Gates says. “He's a hard runner and he has the speed and quickness. He makes people miss him. But now he's gotten stronger and can run over people.”...In Marion, junior running back Jamie Lee rushes for 246 yards, Lyle Peek snags an interception, and Reidland rolls to a 26-14 win over Crittenden County.
1985 – After they both fired a 1-under 70 in the first round of the Greater Paducah Amateur Tournament, Tom Austin and Tommy Thomas find themselves atop the leaderboard. At 71: Marty Crotser. At 72: Tommy Whittemore. At 73: Mike Shelbourne. Chuck Adkins, Oscar McClelland, Ron Overton, Greg Raye and Dick Stacey are all at 74, while defending champion Teddy Turner shot a 76.
1980 – For the fifth-time this summer, Paducah's Jimmy Brown is a winner – after claiming the Paducah City Amateur at Paxton Park. Already toting trophies from the Rolling Hills Invitational, the Irvin Cobb, the Murray Invitational and the Western Kentucky Amateur, Brown fires a two-day 1-under 141 to best Jim Martin and Jay Venerable by three strokes. Asks Sun Sports Writer Steve Millizer, “What four influences have contributed most to Jimmy Brown's winning string of five straight golf tournaments?” Brown's answer: “Experience, a consistent swing, confidence...and a lack of Russ Cochran in the running.”
1975 – A 20-year-old Steve Golliher matches par in the final round over the Edwin J. Paxton Golf Course to shoot a 70-71=141 for a two-stroke victory against Tom Austin in the Greater Paducah Amateur Golf Championships. A golfer at the University of Miami, Golliher has won five area tournaments over the past two summers.
1970 – Murray's Roy Underwood wins his third men's singles title in the 40th Annual Sun-Democrat Open Tennis Tournament, topping Owensboro's Bill Trunnel 6-3, 6-0 at Barkley Park. However, Trunnel – a Murray State University graduate – and his former coach, Bennie Purcell, upset Underwood and tournament director Paul Rowton of Paducah to win the doubles title (6-3, 3-6, 6-2). Meanwhile, soon-to-be sixth grader Mel Purcell, already the 1970 First Region high school tennis champion, defeats his brother, Del, 6-4 and 6-4 to capture the 18-and-under singles title.
1965 – Roy Cothran, a former assistant coach with the Trigg County High School Wildcats, has been named the head basketball coach at Calloway County High School – replacing former Cuba High and Murray State star Howie Crittenden, who's moving on to be an assistant coach at the University of Missouri.
1960 – In the Paducah Pony League, Sun-Democrat Sports Editor Jim Elkins reports that Teamster's Big Billy Lynn and Lee's Insurance's Gary Lee are tied for the lead among top hitters with a .486 batting average. James Gordon of Cardinal Lanes is second, hitting .460, while Eagles' Larry Beardon (.456) and Citizens Bank's Steve Marshall (.434) were in the mix for the batting title. Lee's Insurance's Bill Harris finishes the regular season as the league's top hurler, going 10-0 with 187 strikeouts and 29 walks.
1955 – Newcomer arm Hubert Phipps goes the distance and strikes out 12, as the Paducah Chiefs down Metropolis Lake in the Twin-States League, 6-1, at Brooks Stadium. Bennett Atkinson takes a tough loss, despite striking out 10.
1950 – Lanky pitcher Bill Koski – a native of Modesto, California – pitches the Mayfield Clothiers to a 4-1 win over the Fulton Railroaders in the first of a crucial three-game series in Kitty League action. Koski, signed by Pittsburgh Pirates co-owner Bing Crosby and assigned to Mayfield last month, only gave up seven hits and lost his shutout bid in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sun-Democrat sports reporter Bill Carter notes Koski was a target of 13 major league scouts, but it was Crosby who got in touch with Koski's father to immediately arrange a Buc contract... The 1950 Irvin Cobb Championships are deemed the most successful to date at a meeting of the Paxton Park Players' Association, after it's noted that 328 paid entrants were in the field.
