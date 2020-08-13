On this day in local sports...
2019 – In Draffenville, Marshall County boys soccer outlasts the St. Mary Vikings, 2-1, thanks to pair of first-half goals from Pratik Patel and Collin Riley. St. Mary's Joey Eggemeyer scored in the 61st minute to keep things interesting, as one of nine returning starters for the Vikings.
2015 – The graduation of Jasmine Bennett and Hannah Parker, two all-staters, will be tough to fill, but McCracken County volleyball looks poised to open the 2015 season as regional title favorites behind Haylee Rhinehart, Madeline Wooten and Alyssa McKinney. Sophomores in Cate Hyde and Sarah Adams, alongside junior Courtney Griffith, will be critical role players. “Haylee has to realize a lot of focus went on Jasmine and this year it's on her,” notes coach Tim Whitis to Sun reporter Mike Stunson. “People will be watching her and seeing where she is at, but she'll need to be that senior leader up front for us.”
2010 – Paducah Tilghman, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Graves County, Ballard Memorial and Heath all participate in a five-team football scrimmage at McRight Field in Paducah.
2005 – Paducah Tilghman's Hunter Ford finishes in a tie for second place at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Silos, firing a 71 alongside Glasgow's Kent Bulle... With eight returning starters, including regional MVP and all-state forward Laken Dirkes, the Marshall County Lady Marshals open the season as the prohibitive favorite. “This has been a year we've looked forward to and worked for,” coach Stacey Bradley tells Sun sports editor Steve Millizer. “We've got two full years out of the core of this team already, and some significant freshmen pushing a big junior class. We're just oozing with talent that we hope we can harness in some soccer productivity.”... Defending regional champion Heath returns eight starters, too, as does Graves County, which should make for an interesting boys tangle.
2000 – Paducah Post 31 advances to the Great Lakes Regional championship game in style, topping Waite Park (Minnesota) 15-5 at Longacre Park in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Kyle Perry survives a tough first inning to allow only eight hits and one earned run. Shawn Yarbrough finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a first-inning homer, while Post 31 went a perfect 9-for-9 on steal attempts. Eddie Hannan goes 3-for-5 with a homer, too.
1995 – After finishing 7-4 and 2-2 in Class 3A last season, the Calloway County Lakers look poised to finish in similar or better fashion now, with the return of Sam Arnett, Jared Lencki, Jamie Burkeen, John Bugden and Craig Butler back into the fold. “Sam reads coverage as good as I've seen for a high school quarterback, and he can get the ball to the open receiver with a nice soft pass where they can catch it,” notes Calloway skipper Billy Mitchell to Sun assistant sports editor Billy Mitchell. “He doesn't have a strong enough arm to throw the ball 60 yards in the air, but he knows how to get it to his receivers.”
1990 – Ballard Memorial coach Mike Workman believes his Bombers are ready to make a jump, after finishing 2-8 in 1989. Three linemen – Chris Hargrove, Chris Davis and Yartez Yates – could be the difference between success and defeat. There's also 15 returners in the mix, too, including eight offensively and seven defensively. “Depth is our No. 1 problem,” Workman tells Sun sports writer Kevin Stewart.
1980 – Two years ago, and after winning nine games in preparation to jump to Division I-AA, Tom Walsh learns that football at the U.S. International University in San Diego is over, due to budgetary issues. His next stop, however, is Murray State – where he'll help guide an offense that no longer has the skill sets of quarterback Ricky Ray and Danny Lee Johnson off of last year's 9-2-1 team. “Our objectives this year are to get more yards and points from offense this season,” he tells Sun sports writer Steve Millizer. “I believe we'll be opening up the offense more and we're going to experiment with a lot of new things through the next two weeks of practice. We hope to make better use of our talent.”
1970 – The 1970 championship basketball coaches clinic at Paducah Community College has opened its annual three-day event, with Clemson University head basketball coach Tates Locke (formerly head coach at Miami of Ohio) headlining the speaking sessions. Other speakers include The Citadel's Dick Campbell, Ohio University's Jim Snyder, University of Louisville's Bill Olsen, Riverside High School's Dorsey Sims from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Murphysboro, Illinois' Jim Abramczyr and East Noble High School's Jim Calvin of Kendallville, Indiana.
1960 – Paducah's Jim English opens the Metropolis Open Golf Tournament at Metropolis Country Club with a first-round 66 to lead all amateurs. Mounds, Illinois' Connie Connell and Mayfield's Dave Barclay are three shots behind at a 69. Metropolis professional Jim Williams leads four professionals in the field with a 70, with Paducah's Vard Curtis one shot back of him.
1950 – The first round of the City Golf Championships look to be a dandy, as brothers in Pete and Bill “Bubba” Smith are scheduled to face each other as part of the championship flight. Also in the championship bracket: Ben Sydboten and Dr. K. S. Barger, Don McClure and Jack House, Charles Russell and G.O. Clark, James Stephens and E.P. Shelton, Henry Dallam and Jim Rieke, Edwin Tayler and Allen Somers, Jim English and Jack Dowell, Jim Williams and O.H. Shelton, Bob Grimm and Bill Dowling, Carl Torian and Harry S. Bolser, Vard Curtis and C.W. Wyatt, Jim O'Bannon and Lawrence Dallam, Jimmy Bell and Charles Watkins, Sam Livingston and Jim Marvin, and Tommy Whittemore and Jim Handfaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.