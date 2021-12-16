The amount of people that have stepped up in a variety of ways to lend a helping or financial hand in the cleanup efforts from the weekend tornadoes can’t be counted. People wanted to be out helping just moments after the coast was clear Friday night. Some have the ability to put their boots on the ground and help with physical cleanup or assemble hygiene kits or serving food to those in need. Others have the ability to rally people to donate monetarily based on who they are and the notoriety they have as people.
Two of those people hail from the western Kentucky area and are well known in the world of sports. Chris Vogt and Emma Talley have started or are partnering with organizations to raise money to help those who are struggling due to the Tornadoes.
Vogt, a Mayfield native and former Graves County center has organized a campaign to raise money through the gofundme process. With a goal of $100,000, the campaign has raised $95,989 in just three days since it was launched. Over 1,000 people have contributed to it with donations ranging from $5 to $2,500.
“I grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky and Mayfield is still where I call home today. I was speechless when I saw the pictures and videos of the damage,” Vogt wrote in the campaign description. “I want to be able to help those that were affected in anyway possible. Every little bit you are able to donate helps. Even if you cannot help, just sharing the link could be just as impactful. Thank you and God bless.”
Now playing for Wisconsin, Vogt has kept his hometown in his mind and heart and now that he has a voice as a collegiate basketball player he has used that voice for good.
Talley, a Paducah, KY native, grew up in Princeton, KY and played high school golf at Caldwell County High School. She went on to play collegiate golf at the University of Alabama and is now a professional golfer on the LGPA Tour.
She has teamed up with the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce in a gofundme campaign to also raise money after a Tornado tore through Princeton.
In just two days the campaign has raised $93,719 with a goal of $100,000 in just over 300 donations ranging from $5-$10,000.
Talley took to Twitter to share with her over 6,000 followers on Monday, Dec. 13 to share a link to the gofundme page.
“Please donate/share/ and pray if you can. So many of my friends lost everything. We are so heartbroken for my small hometown. I love you Princeton,” Talley said in the Twitter post.
These two campaigns show that it doesn’t matter how much you donate, anything helps and these are just two of many campaigns being started both small and large that are making a difference in the relief efforts.
But donating monetarily isn’t the only way local athletes have gotten involved in the relief efforts.
Current high school football player Kylan Galbreath of Mayfield has even stepped up to try and do what he can to help out children in his community.
On Monday he posted to his Twitter page asking if anyone knew of children that he could help out for Christmas.
“If y’all know any child in Mayfield Kentucky that needs help with Christmas let me know!! I don’t have much right now myself but I want to help people in my city anyway possible. It will stay between us,” he said in the online post.
Some McCracken County football might not be raising money, but they are helping out those who are raising the money.
Galbreath posted a picture to his Twitter page on Tuesday of a group of Mustangs that lent a helping hand in cleaning up the damage that was done to his own house.
Others, such as the Ballard Memorial boys and girls basketball teams did something simple, yet profound to show their support to the Mayfield basketball teams.
On Tuesday night in their doubleheader against Hickman County each of the Bombers and Lady Bombers were wearing bright red Mayfield Cardinal socks to show their support.
No matter who you are, or what you are able to contribute, every little thought and action helps.
From helping raise money, to physically cleaning up, to wearing socks to show support.
Everyone from the local and federal government to your local high school sports team can join in the efforts, and many are doing just that to help those in need.
