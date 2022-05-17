The 2022 Class 2A Region 1 track meet took place over the weekend at Paducah Tilghman High School. A total of seven schools competed including Caldwell County, Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Union County and Webster County.
Athletes were competing for a chance to advance to state. The top two athletes in each event automatically advanced to state with a chance of the third place finisher to also advance based on other Class meets and their results.
The Paducah Tilghman boys team won the event and the Calloway County girls team won the event on the other side. The following is the top three finishers in each event.
Boys 100 Meter: 1, Luke Birdsong (Paducah Tilghman) 10.62; 2, Ethan Weatherspoon (Caldwell County) 10.92; 3, Kanye Pollard (Union County) 11.08.
Boys 200 Meter: 1, Luke Birdsong (Paducah Tilghman) 22.25; 2, Ethan Weatherspoon (Caldwell County) 22.48; 3, Giovantie Riley (Caldwell County) 22.75.
Boys 400 Meter: 1, Kylen Ware (Paducah Tilghman) 51.01; 2, Rylan George (Union County) 53.28; 3, Cohen McCartney (Calloway County) 53.83.
Boys 800 Meter: 1, Deagan Harper (Hopkins County Central) 2:05.30; 2, Dominic Cashion (Calloway County) 2:07.20; Gerrick Sheffer (Union County) 2:08..
Boys 1600 Meter: 1, Liam Black (Paducah Tilghman) 4:41.85; 2, Daniel Puckett (Calloway County) 4:42.36; 3, Austin Cavanaugh (Trigg County) 4:50.28.
Boys 3200 Meter: 1, Daniel Puckett (Calloway County) 10:23.56; 2, Austin Cavanaugh (Trigg County) 10:40.04; 3, Liam Black (Paducah Tilghman) 10:53.61.
Boys 110 Hurdles: 1, Tate Weatherley (Calloway County) 15.67; 2, Malakai Orcutt (Webster County) 18.10; 3, Joessiah Reyes (Calloway County) 19.06.
Boys 300 Hurdles: 1, Tate Weatherley (Calloway County) 42.44; 2, Luke Watkins (Paducah Tilghman) 44.83; 3, Camden Marshall (Paducah Tilghman) 44.88.
Boys 4X100 Relay: 1, Paducah Tilghman 43.22; 2, Union County 44.58; 3, Caldwell County 44.68.
Boys 4X200 Relay: 1, Paducah Tilghman 1:30.96; 2, Caldwell County 1:32.45; 3, Calloway County 1:35.08.
Boys 4X400 Relay: 1, Paducah Tilghman 3:32.04; 2, Calloway County 3:32.04; 3, Trigg County 3:46.36.
Boys 4X800 Relay: 1, Webster County 8:34.62; 2, Trigg County 8:37.09; 3, Calloway County 8:37.60.
Boys High Jump: 1, Quan Warren (Paducah Tilghman) 6-00.; 2, Koleby Schroeder (Union County) 5-10.; 3, Matthew Reeves (Trigg County) 5-06..
Boys Long Jump: 1, Camden Marshall (Paducah Tilghman) 21-03.; 2, Kanye Pollard (Union County) 20-08.; 3, Landon Fitzgereld (Paducah Tilghman) 20-03.75.
Boys Triple Jump: 1, Jsean Tyler (Paducah Tilghman) 43-03.75; 2, Landon Fitzgereld (Paducah Tilghman) 42-00.75; 3, Isaiah Joyner (Caldwell County) 41-07.50.
Boys Pole Vault: 1, Dale Young (Paducah Tilghman) 10-06.; 2, Brayden Williams (Paducah Tilghman) 7-06.; 3, Corban Henshaw (Calloway County) 7-06..
Boys Discus: 1, Riley Darnell (Paducah Tilghman) 123-03.; 2, Luke Cullop (Calloway County) 117-04.; 3, Kaden Groves (Hopkins County Central) 114-00..
Boys Shot Put: 1, JT Adams (Paducah Tilghman) 47-00.; 2, Kaden Groves (Hopkins County Central) 47-00.; 3, Cole Sherril (Caldwell County) 41-04..
Girls 100 Meter: 1, McKenzie Davis (Calloway County) 12.47; 2, Jaaliyah Biggers (Paducah Tilghman) 12.50; 3, Maisie Harris (Paducah Tilghman) 12.67.
Girls 200 Meter: 1, Maisie Harris (Paducah Tilghman) 26.47; 2, McKenzie Davis (Calloway County) 26.54; 3, Fatu Crain (Trigg County) 27.03.
Girls 400 Meter: 1, Fatu Crain (Trigg County) 1:02.87; 2, Olivia Miles (Calloway County) 1:05.24; 3, Alliyah Thomas (Trigg County) 1:05.64.
Girls 800 Meter: 1, Reese Settle (Calloway County) 2:34.44; 2, Ainsley Beaven (Union County) 2:34.90; 3, Alicia Durfee (Paducah Tilghman) 2:39.80.
Girls 1600 Meter: 1, Reese Settle (Calloway County) 5:47.10; 2, Kylee White (Caldwell County) 5:52.11; 3, Finley Lencki (Calloway County) 6:04.92.
Girls 100 Hurdles: 1, Kauir Whitfield (Paducah Tilghman) 18.20; 2, Riley Brame (Trigg County) 18:27; 3, Syndey Naber (Calloway County) 18.47.
Girls 300 Hurdles: 1, Diamond Gray (Paducah Tilghman) 49.19; 2, Kauri Whitfield (Paducah Tilghman) 52.39; 3, Ava Pickett (Caldwell County) 54..
Girls 4X100 Relay: 1, Paducah Tilghman 50.70; 2, Calloway County 52.96; 3, Caldwell County 53.85.
Girls 4X200 Relay: 1, Paducah Tilghman 1:46.68; 2, Calloway County 1:50.86; 3, Caldwell County 1:55.56.
Girls 4X400 Relay: 1, Union County 4:26.09; 2, Calloway County 4:35. 3, Caldwell County 4:49.65.
Girls 4X800 Relay: 1, Calloway County 10:57.62; 2, Trigg County 11:12.09; 3, Caldwell County 11:12.46.
Girls High Jump: 1, Alex Rodgers (Calloway County) 4-08.; 2, Olivia Miles (Calloway County) 4-04.; 3, Ella Gough (Union County) 4-04..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.