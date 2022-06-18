For the last three seasons, Jimmie Holder has helped the boys’ basketball program at Ballard Memorial High School improve from a 4-27 record to a 10-17 record. He will now take his coaching talents across the First Region to his home town to coach the Marshall County Lady Marshals.
The coaching hire was announced by Marshall County High School on Monday, June 13 and Holder got right to work with his new team in their summer basketball endeavors. A meet and greet took place on Friday night at the high school, giving parents and fans of the program a chance to hear from Holder and ask questions.
“My focus has always been where I am now and pouring everything I can into the kids and the program that I’m at,” Holder told The Sun in an interview after the hiring announcement. “
He emphasized that while he wasn’t looking for a new coaching job, the chance to coach at the school he once played for and where he now lives has always been on the back of his mind. And, once he heard of the job opening he knew he had to apply.
Holder’s coaching reputation at Ballard Memorial and across the First Region, as well as his own talents on the court speak for themselves. Having poured his heart into the Bomber program for the last three seasons, he is confident that they will go on to do great things this upcoming season.
“I have huge expectations for that program, 20, 21 wins is not out of the question by any means,” Holder said in regards to what the Bombers could potentially put up next season. “A regional tournament berth is not out of the question by any means.”
“There’s some history they can make, so I feel like I’m leaving it in a great place.”
Being a part of a girls’ basketball program isn’t new to Holder as he transitions from boys to girls’ basketball. He was an assistant coach at Murray High School in 2018 when the Lady Tigers won the All “A” State Championship. And, while he knows there will be challenges in his new coaching position, he is confident in the skills and talent his new team shows.
“There are going to be some new faces that will have a chance to carve out their own legacy as a Lady Marshal,” he said. “The first day I was announced I was able to go with the team to Bethel and watch them play, it was very encouraging to see how hard they played.”
The Lady Marshals lose three seniors to graduation, including two of their leading scorers in Jada Driver and Halle Langhi, but Holder is confident that the 21-5 record that the Lady Marshals accomplished last season isn’t out of reach this season.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time though as girls step up to replace those seniors,” he said.
Marshall County has had a reputation of excellent basketball teams throughout its history. The Lady Marshals have made 22 KHSAA State Tournament appearances, five final four appearances, and won the state title in 1982 and 1984.
“My initial focus of the next six months is going to be my girls, my program, learning about them and their personalities and just building those relationships so that they can know who I am as well,” Holder said.
“I’m going to do anything and everything as individuals off the floor, on the floor, and most importantly do whatever I need to do to have success on the floor as well as a team.”
Holder said he understands the challenges and talent that the First Region boasts, but is confident that his new team has what it takes to compete and do very well this season and in seasons to come.
