Several swimmers from the Purchase region competed in the KHSAA State Swimming Championships on Saturday.
In response to COVID-19 restrictions, the championship event was held across three sites, with Russell County High School serving as the host for state qualifiers from Region 1-3. The results from the three sites were then combined to determine the final standings.
On the boys side, St. Xavier won the team title, scoring 537 points. Paducah Tilghman (20.5 points) placed 24th, while McCracken County (3 points) and Murray (1 point) finished in 36th and 40th, respectively.
In the girls competition, Sacred Heart Academy (407.5 points) won the state title, while Murray (12 points) and Tilghman (11 points) placed 26th and 27th, respectively.
Below are the results for area swimmers in their individual events.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
20th: Murray, Isaac Bourne, Gabe Turley, Ashkahn Nabavi, Daniel Klukan, 1:45.87
27th: McCracken County, Kaleb Suitor, Braxton Carson, Grant Stoerger, Mark Ballard, 1:49.34
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
19th: Leon dos Remedios, Paducah Tilghman, 1:48.35
35th: Ashkahn Nabavi, Murray, 1:56.21
36th: Isaac Bourne, Murray, 1:56.85
Boys 200 Yard IM
9th: Hayes Varvel, Paducah Tilghman, 1:57.30
17th: John Carter Chappell, CCA, 2:01.00
36th: Grant Stoerger, McCracken County, 2:15.58
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
16th; Daniel Klukan, Murray, 22.47
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
8th: Hays Varvel, Paducah Tilghman, 51.56
14th: Kaleb Suitor, McCracken County, 52.64
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
33rd: Ashkahn Nabavi, Murray, 50.95
34th: Daniel Klukan, Murray, 50.96
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
16th: Leon dos Remedios, Paducah Tilghman, 4:55.95
40th: Cooper Eye, Murray, 5:40.18
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
17th: Murray, Gabe Turley, Isaac Bourne, Ashkahn Nabavi, Daniel Klukan, 1:33.11
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
22nd: Kaleb Suitor, McCracken County, 55.23
39th: Isaac Bourne, Murray, 1:01.73
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
23rd: John Carter Chappell, CCA, 1:02.24
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
18th: McCracken County, Braxton Carson, Mark Ballard, Grant Stoerger, Kaleb Suitor, 3:31.46
36th: Murray, Peter Kerrick, Mason McCallum, Cooper Eye, Gabe Turley, 3:52.09
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
19th: Murray, Katelyn Stanczyk, Meg Robinson, Coral Brogan, Jenna Turley, 1:56.31
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
31st: Justice Beard, McCracken County, 2:01.84
32nd: Katelynn Stanczyk, Murray, 2:01.96
Girls 200 Yard IM
31st: Meg Robinson, Murray, 2:19.68
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
21st: Jenna Turley, Murray, 25.22
26th: Mary Grace Thompson, Marshall County, 25.70
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
23rd: Coral Brogan, Murray, 1:01.04
33rd: Delaney Miller, Marshall County, 1:02.30
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
22nd: Madison Patel, Paducah Tilghman, 55.14
25th: Jenna Turley, Murray, 55.40
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
19th: Justice Beard, McCracken County, 5:19.32
20th: Coral Brogan, Murray, 5:19.34
37th: Amelie Johnson, Murray, 5:46.07
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
35th: Murray, Hanna Scott, Sasha Patel, Amelie Johnson, Julianne Schmitz, 1:51.21
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
8th: Madison Patel, Paducah Tilghman, 57.75
28th: Katelynn Stanczyk, Murray, 1:03.05
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
34th: Meg Robinson, Murray, 1:13.73
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
11th: Murray, Jenna Turley, Meg Robinson, Coral Brogan, Katelynn Stanczyk, 3:41.78
27th: Marshall County, Mary Grace Thompson, Anne-Marie Atkins, Macey Weaver, Delaney Miller, 3:54.59
