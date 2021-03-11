The McCracken County, Marshall County and Calloway County track and field teams saw early promise in some of their races on March 6 in Louisville at the KTCCCA Class AA and AAA Indoor State Championships.
McCracken County had one girl compete in the AAA Indoor State Championships. Senior Maggie Aydt finished second in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 11 minutes, 11 seconds.
For the boys, Donsten Brown finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24:06. Brown also placed first in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 8 inches.
In the AA Indoor State Championships, Calloway County saw senior Aaron Fennel place first in the 60-yard dash with a time of 7.25 seconds. He was followed just behind by Burbon County senior Amir-Roberts Hassan, who finished with a time of 7.33 seconds.
Fennel took home another first place with his win in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.19 seconds.
Calloway County took first place in the 60-meter hurdles when Junior Trystan Wright finished with a time of 9.11 seconds. Marshall County had success in their AAA State Championships.
Junior Alyssia McClain placed second in the pole vault, completing a jump height of 29-7.25. The boys relay team placed first in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 8:31. The relay team also placed third in the 4x800-meter relay.
Junior Cade Flat placed second in the 1,500 meter run with a time of 4:01.
In the shot put, junior Ben Fiser finished first with a distance of 48-8.75.
