The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) announced its selections for Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in each region for the 2021 season on Friday. The Player of the Year selections are also Kentucky Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists.
On the boys’ side, McCracken County senior Noah Dumas and Marshall County senior Zion Harmon were named Co-Players of the Year in the First Region.
Dumas led the Mustangs (17-6) in scoring this season with 15 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field and 81% from the foul line while playing in all 23 games. The Mustangs have gone 106-20 in Dumas’ four seasons with the team and are 78-15 since he was named a starter as a sophomore. With the postseason ahead, Dumas has the opportunity to lead the Mustangs to a fourth district championship and fourth region championship game appearance during his tenure.
“Noah is winner,” head coach Burlin Brower said. “He has learned that winning isn’t about scoring points; it is about making plays both on the offensive end and defensive end. His teammates are better because of him, and they in return have made him better. Noah has gotten those guys involved and confident so other teams can’t focus just on Noah.”
Harmon, meanwhile, has been limited to just 12 games this season due to a foot injury but has been extremely productive when on the court. The Western Kentucky University signee is scoring 22.9 points per contest for the Marshals (11-8) this year while shooting 52.3% from the field and 64.6% from the foul line. He made his return from the injury absence on Feb. 21 and has averaged 19.3 points in the eight games since with a high of 32 against St. Mary.
“Zion is such a talented player that has proven himself over and over at the highest levels,” Marshals head coach Terry Birdsong said. “In my opinion, any award given on a ‘best player’ basis should always include him.”
On the girls’ side, Marshall County senior Cayson Conner earned Player of the Year in the First Region. Conner averaged a team-high 12.7 points on 52.1% shooting from the field and 67.1% from the foul line while grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Marshals.
“I’m very proud of Cayson for being selected as the Region 1 KABC Player of the Year,” Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth said. “She is not only an excellent basketball player but also a great person on and off the court. Cayson is very deserving of this award, and she has been a pleasure to coach.”
The Lady Marshals (18-2) have been ranked near the top of the Kentucky Girls Basketball Associated Press Poll for much of the season and won 18 straight games bookended by their lone two losses of the year to Bethlehem and Southwestern. They have outscored their opponents by 469 points and finished with the third-highest KHSAA RPI (0.72948) in the state.
Area coaches were also recognized with KABC honors.
Paducah Tilghman’s Greg Overstreet and Lyon County’s Ryan Perry earned Boys Coach of the Year for the First Region and Second Region, respectively. Overstreet led the Blue Tornado to a 16-4 record this season while navigating a two-week COVID-19 pause. Tilghman (0.62211) finished second in First Region RPI behind McCracken County (0.62943) and is averaging 67 points per game.
Perry has guided the Lyons to a 20-3 record and the top spot in the Second Region this year. The Lyons are averaging 80.3 points per game on the season — fourth-best in the state — and have surpassed 90 points in a game six times, including two games of 100-plus. They are led by Perry’s son, Travis, a freshman who surpassed 2,000 career points earlier this season and is averaging 27.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the state.
Graves County’s Lyndon Dunning was named Girls First Region Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Eagles to a 17-2 record this season. Their 0.68119 RPI ranks second to Marshall County in the First Region, and their only losses are to the Lady Marshals and Bowling Green. Graves is averaging 59.4 points per game on the season while giving up just 38.6 points per contest. The Lady Eagles are led by senior Avery Myatt, who is averaging 14 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.