The local area was represented well during the Barbasol Junior Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville with Jay Nimmo and Trey Wall from Marshall County and St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney.
The championship kicked off on June 28 with official practice rounds, which were complimentary for all participants. The following day, the first round of stroke play began with an 8 a.m. start time for the morning wave. The afternoon wave started at noon with a long drive contest at 6:30 p.m. for all participants. The second round of stroke play continued into Wednesday.
Due to inclement weather, officials called off the final and third day of the championship with the standings based on participant’s 36-hole totals for the 106 golfers invited.
Recent Marshall County graduate Nimmo finished with a 73-74 to finish with a 147 total. He was T-28 overall and T-11 among Kentucky players. Nimmo will be continuing his career at Mississippi State.
Fellow Marshal Wall rebounded from an opening round of 84 to post an even-par 72 on the second day of the championship. The upcoming Marshall County junior’s 156 total was good for a T-69 finish.
Zakutney had a 77-76 for a 153 total. The upcoming Viking senior was T-60 overall against 101 participants.
