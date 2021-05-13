Local and regional student-athletes continue to populate the state statistical leaderboards in baseball and softball.

The top 10 players in various categories of KHSAA statistics as of Wednesday afternoon are listed below.

BASEBALL

Batting Average

Caden Tucker, Portland Christian, .595

Eli Dotson, Robertson County, .587

Hayden Jones, Taylor County, .571

Gunner Bush, Green County, .566

Collin Massie, Elliott County, .564

Dylan Dawson, Dawson Springs, .550

Andrew Kyser, Seneca, .533

Bennett Myers, Franklin County, .533

Carson Pledger, Portland Christian, .533

Jonathan Hermes, Seneca, .533

Home Runs

Christian Howe, Danville, 12

Ethan Wood, Danville, 11

Korbyn Dickerson, Louisville Trinity, 11

Brady Baxter, Danville, 8

Preston Barnes, Danville, 8

Daylen Lile, Louisville Trinity, 8

Kade Grundy, Somerset, 7

Logan Smothers, Danville, 7

Luke Gaffney, Boyle County, 7

Six players tied for 10th, 6

Hits

Ben Higdon, McCracken County, 42

Christian Howe, Danville, 41

Ethan Wood, Danville, 41

Caden Petrey, Whitley County, 40

Eli Glasscock, Boyle County, 37

Ethan Winkler, Bethlehem, 36

Micah Cowen, Lafayette, 36

Hayden Jones, Taylor County, 36

Caleb Hager, Floyd Central, 35

Decker Renfrow, Daviess County, 35

Doubles

Caden Petrey, Whitley County, 18

Lincoln Morris, Nicholas County, 12

Micah Cowen, Lafayette, 12

Macon Barrow, Logan County, 12

Blayde Milby, Green County, 12

Ben Higdon, McCracken County, 11

Luke Scales, Owensboro Catholic, 11

Silas Shaffer, Rockcastle County, 11

Hayden Jones, Taylor County, 11

13 players tied for 10th, 10

Triples

Parker MacCauley, St. Mary, 6

Daylen Lile, Louisville Trinity, 6

Tate Harberson, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6

Sam Harp, Whitley County, 6

Alex Mattingly, Williamstown, 6

Will Koger, Bardstown, 5

Keegan Bentley, Pike County Central, 5

Korbyn Dickerson, Louisville Trinity, 5

11 players tied for 9th, 4

RBIs

Christian Howe, Danville, 47

Hayden Jones, Taylor County, 46

Brady Clark, Bardstown, 38

Luke Gaffney, Boyle County, 38

Korbyn Dickerson, Louisville Trinity, 38

Brady Morse, Danville, 35

Ethan Wood, Danville, 35

Nathan Lawson, Russell County, 35

Ben Higdon, McCracken County, 34

Brady Baxter, Danville, 34

RunS sCORED

Ethan Wood, Danville, 43

Chase Alderman, Rowan County, 37

Connor Hughes, Raceland, 37

Eli Burwash, Bowling Green, 37

Will Koger, Bardstown, 36

Jaden Larmour, Danville, 36

Ashton Garland, South Laurel, 36

Ben Higdon, McCracken County, 35

Preston Hall-Pointer, Bethlehem, 35

Cooper Haycraft, Pleasure Ridge Park, 34

Stolen Bases

Will Koger, Bardstown, 40

Shane Romaine, Ballard Memorial, 40

Cole Dixon, Hancock County, 34

Collin Massie, Elliott County, 32

Jeremiah Mills, Harlan, 30

Ryder Gregory, Elizabethtown, 29

Chase Alderman, Rowan County, 28

Ethan Verst, Pendleton County, 28

Three players tied for 9th, 27

Earned Run Average

Joshua Pilosky, Robertson County, 0.00

Eli Dotson, Robertson County, 0.00

Mason Moore, Rowan County, 0.00

Logunn Littles, Pineville, 0.00

Chandler Baker, Pineville, 0.00

Michael Webster, Robertson County, 0.00

Ty Clark, Pineville, 0.00

Brandin Crawford, Clay County, 0.18

Micah Cowen, Lafayette, 0.26

Three players tied for 10th, 0.28

Strikeouts

Lucas Litteral, Magoffin County, 85

Justin West, Paducah Tilghman, 85

Devin Roten, Hart County, 76

Donavan Stidham, Cordia, 75

Hunter McKee, Butler County, 74

Nathaniel Buckner, Elliott County, 74

John Orberson, Campbellsville, 72

Tate Lakin, Pikeville, 72

Jonathon Cain, Madisonville-North Hopkins, 72

Travis Smith, Walton-Verona, 70

SOFTBALL

Batting Average

Sidney Argo, Fleming County, .724

Kaitlyn Gwin, Southwestern, .683

Trinity Higgins, St. Mary, .680

Jaila Ellis, Southern, .679

Kameryn Bowman, Newport, .667

Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, .655

Laney Hatridge, Beechwood, .650

Anniston Bray, Model, .642

Riley Hull, Pulaski County, .642

Emma Ginn, Trimble County, .632

Home Runs

Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, 14

Emily Williams, Butler, 13

Randi Delong, Johnson Central, 13

Chloe Collins, Raceland, 12

Sydney Melton, Lyon County, 12

Macie Howes, Christian Academy of Louisville, 12

Sydney Gagel, Thomas Nelson, 12

Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County, 11

Peyton Plotts, Tates Creek, 11

Calista Collins, Lyon County, 10

Hits

Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, 57

Sidney Argo, Fleming County, 55

Laney Hatridge, Beechwood, 52

Katelynn Murphy, Beechwood, 50

Anna Greenwell, Highlands, 48

Emily Ford, Pikeville, 47

Charley Pursley, Marshall County, 47

Kelcie Adams, Pikeville, 45

Four players tied for 9th, 43

Doubles

Carly Cain, Somerset, 16

Riley Hull, Pulaski County, 15

Lauren Spears, Ashland Blazer, 14

Dylan Scott, Cooper, 14

Bailey Ausbrooks, Allen County-Scottsville, 14

Kyndal Tinnell, Butler, 14

Peyton Boyd, Lincoln County, 14

Hadley Borders, Allen County-Scottsville, 14

Four players tied for 9th, 13

Triples

Emily Ford, Pikeville, 7

Delani Sullivan, Great Crossing, 7

Emily Lammers, Lexington Catholic, 7

Kaley Harris, Somerset, 7

Kendall Harrison, George Rogers Clark, 6

Raegan Carlisle, Pendleton County, 6

Laci Davis, Dayton, 6

Anistyn Thomas, St. Mary, 5

Rhianna Thomason, Carlisle County, 5

Nine other players tied for 8th, 5

RBIs

Anna Greenwell, Highlands, 58

Oreanna Donaldson, Calvary Christian, 57

Dylan Scott, Cooper, 45

Rachel Liter, Trimble County, 44

Kaitlyn Gwin, Southwestern, 44

Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, 44

Emma Ginn, Trimble County, 43

Kyndal Tinnell, Butler, 43

Sydney Gagel, Thomas Nelson, 43

Michelle Barth, Highlands, 40

Runs SCORED

Sidney Argo, Fleming County, 52

Anna Greenwell, Highlands, 49

Amber Chaney, Cooper, 44

Macie Hawes, Christian Academy of Louisville, 44

Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, 43

Madi Corbin, Green County, 42

Emma Ginn, Trimble County, 41

Kailey Dixon, Perry County Central, 41

Kaley Harris, Somerset, 40

Kennedy Wright, Calvary Christian, 40

Stolen Bases

Sidney Argo, Fleming County, 48

Emma Mattingly, Bethlehem, 36

Anniston Bray, Model, 34

Mallory Combs, Hazard, 33

Charley Pursley, Marshall County, 32

Kailey Dixon, Perry County Central, 32

Ashtyn Hines, Southwestern, 31

Amber Chaney, Cooper, 30

Karsen Prichard, East Carter, 30

Adison Hicks, Calloway County, 29

Earned Run Average

Brittany Yates, Burgin, 0.00

LeAndra Randle, Fulton City, 0.00

Gracyn Mattingly, Marion County, 0.00

Emily Cole, Lewis County, 0.60

Grace Adams, Henry County, 0.68

Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County, 0.70

Sadie Werner, Butler, 0.75

Izzy Housden, Calloway County, 0.97

Kristin Thacker, Jenkins, 1.03

Abby Hammond, Lexington Catholic, 1.05

Strikeouts

Emily Ford, Pikeville, 292

Emma Winkle, Estill County, 237

Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County, 222

Emma Markham, Warren East, 212

Rachel Howard, Pineville, 194

Emily Cole, Lewis County, 189

Emily Schooler, George Rogers Clark, 179

Kirsten Vice, Bath County, 164

Ally Richardson, Fern Creek, 161

Ada Little, Scott County, 160

