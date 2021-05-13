Local and regional student-athletes continue to populate the state statistical leaderboards in baseball and softball.
The top 10 players in various categories of KHSAA statistics as of Wednesday afternoon are listed below.
BASEBALL
Batting Average
Caden Tucker, Portland Christian, .595
Eli Dotson, Robertson County, .587
Hayden Jones, Taylor County, .571
Gunner Bush, Green County, .566
Collin Massie, Elliott County, .564
Dylan Dawson, Dawson Springs, .550
Andrew Kyser, Seneca, .533
Bennett Myers, Franklin County, .533
Carson Pledger, Portland Christian, .533
Jonathan Hermes, Seneca, .533
Home Runs
Christian Howe, Danville, 12
Ethan Wood, Danville, 11
Korbyn Dickerson, Louisville Trinity, 11
Brady Baxter, Danville, 8
Preston Barnes, Danville, 8
Daylen Lile, Louisville Trinity, 8
Kade Grundy, Somerset, 7
Logan Smothers, Danville, 7
Luke Gaffney, Boyle County, 7
Six players tied for 10th, 6
Hits
Ben Higdon, McCracken County, 42
Christian Howe, Danville, 41
Ethan Wood, Danville, 41
Caden Petrey, Whitley County, 40
Eli Glasscock, Boyle County, 37
Ethan Winkler, Bethlehem, 36
Micah Cowen, Lafayette, 36
Hayden Jones, Taylor County, 36
Caleb Hager, Floyd Central, 35
Decker Renfrow, Daviess County, 35
Doubles
Caden Petrey, Whitley County, 18
Lincoln Morris, Nicholas County, 12
Micah Cowen, Lafayette, 12
Macon Barrow, Logan County, 12
Blayde Milby, Green County, 12
Ben Higdon, McCracken County, 11
Luke Scales, Owensboro Catholic, 11
Silas Shaffer, Rockcastle County, 11
Hayden Jones, Taylor County, 11
13 players tied for 10th, 10
Triples
Parker MacCauley, St. Mary, 6
Daylen Lile, Louisville Trinity, 6
Tate Harberson, Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6
Sam Harp, Whitley County, 6
Alex Mattingly, Williamstown, 6
Will Koger, Bardstown, 5
Keegan Bentley, Pike County Central, 5
Korbyn Dickerson, Louisville Trinity, 5
11 players tied for 9th, 4
RBIs
Christian Howe, Danville, 47
Hayden Jones, Taylor County, 46
Brady Clark, Bardstown, 38
Luke Gaffney, Boyle County, 38
Korbyn Dickerson, Louisville Trinity, 38
Brady Morse, Danville, 35
Ethan Wood, Danville, 35
Nathan Lawson, Russell County, 35
Ben Higdon, McCracken County, 34
Brady Baxter, Danville, 34
RunS sCORED
Ethan Wood, Danville, 43
Chase Alderman, Rowan County, 37
Connor Hughes, Raceland, 37
Eli Burwash, Bowling Green, 37
Will Koger, Bardstown, 36
Jaden Larmour, Danville, 36
Ashton Garland, South Laurel, 36
Ben Higdon, McCracken County, 35
Preston Hall-Pointer, Bethlehem, 35
Cooper Haycraft, Pleasure Ridge Park, 34
Stolen Bases
Will Koger, Bardstown, 40
Shane Romaine, Ballard Memorial, 40
Cole Dixon, Hancock County, 34
Collin Massie, Elliott County, 32
Jeremiah Mills, Harlan, 30
Ryder Gregory, Elizabethtown, 29
Chase Alderman, Rowan County, 28
Ethan Verst, Pendleton County, 28
Three players tied for 9th, 27
Earned Run Average
Joshua Pilosky, Robertson County, 0.00
Eli Dotson, Robertson County, 0.00
Mason Moore, Rowan County, 0.00
Logunn Littles, Pineville, 0.00
Chandler Baker, Pineville, 0.00
Michael Webster, Robertson County, 0.00
Ty Clark, Pineville, 0.00
Brandin Crawford, Clay County, 0.18
Micah Cowen, Lafayette, 0.26
Three players tied for 10th, 0.28
Strikeouts
Lucas Litteral, Magoffin County, 85
Justin West, Paducah Tilghman, 85
Devin Roten, Hart County, 76
Donavan Stidham, Cordia, 75
Hunter McKee, Butler County, 74
Nathaniel Buckner, Elliott County, 74
John Orberson, Campbellsville, 72
Tate Lakin, Pikeville, 72
Jonathon Cain, Madisonville-North Hopkins, 72
Travis Smith, Walton-Verona, 70
SOFTBALL
Batting Average
Sidney Argo, Fleming County, .724
Kaitlyn Gwin, Southwestern, .683
Trinity Higgins, St. Mary, .680
Jaila Ellis, Southern, .679
Kameryn Bowman, Newport, .667
Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, .655
Laney Hatridge, Beechwood, .650
Anniston Bray, Model, .642
Riley Hull, Pulaski County, .642
Emma Ginn, Trimble County, .632
Home Runs
Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, 14
Emily Williams, Butler, 13
Randi Delong, Johnson Central, 13
Chloe Collins, Raceland, 12
Sydney Melton, Lyon County, 12
Macie Howes, Christian Academy of Louisville, 12
Sydney Gagel, Thomas Nelson, 12
Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County, 11
Peyton Plotts, Tates Creek, 11
Calista Collins, Lyon County, 10
Hits
Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, 57
Sidney Argo, Fleming County, 55
Laney Hatridge, Beechwood, 52
Katelynn Murphy, Beechwood, 50
Anna Greenwell, Highlands, 48
Emily Ford, Pikeville, 47
Charley Pursley, Marshall County, 47
Kelcie Adams, Pikeville, 45
Four players tied for 9th, 43
Doubles
Carly Cain, Somerset, 16
Riley Hull, Pulaski County, 15
Lauren Spears, Ashland Blazer, 14
Dylan Scott, Cooper, 14
Bailey Ausbrooks, Allen County-Scottsville, 14
Kyndal Tinnell, Butler, 14
Peyton Boyd, Lincoln County, 14
Hadley Borders, Allen County-Scottsville, 14
Four players tied for 9th, 13
Triples
Emily Ford, Pikeville, 7
Delani Sullivan, Great Crossing, 7
Emily Lammers, Lexington Catholic, 7
Kaley Harris, Somerset, 7
Kendall Harrison, George Rogers Clark, 6
Raegan Carlisle, Pendleton County, 6
Laci Davis, Dayton, 6
Anistyn Thomas, St. Mary, 5
Rhianna Thomason, Carlisle County, 5
Nine other players tied for 8th, 5
RBIs
Anna Greenwell, Highlands, 58
Oreanna Donaldson, Calvary Christian, 57
Dylan Scott, Cooper, 45
Rachel Liter, Trimble County, 44
Kaitlyn Gwin, Southwestern, 44
Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, 44
Emma Ginn, Trimble County, 43
Kyndal Tinnell, Butler, 43
Sydney Gagel, Thomas Nelson, 43
Michelle Barth, Highlands, 40
Runs SCORED
Sidney Argo, Fleming County, 52
Anna Greenwell, Highlands, 49
Amber Chaney, Cooper, 44
Macie Hawes, Christian Academy of Louisville, 44
Tanlee Hudgins, Green County, 43
Madi Corbin, Green County, 42
Emma Ginn, Trimble County, 41
Kailey Dixon, Perry County Central, 41
Kaley Harris, Somerset, 40
Kennedy Wright, Calvary Christian, 40
Stolen Bases
Sidney Argo, Fleming County, 48
Emma Mattingly, Bethlehem, 36
Anniston Bray, Model, 34
Mallory Combs, Hazard, 33
Charley Pursley, Marshall County, 32
Kailey Dixon, Perry County Central, 32
Ashtyn Hines, Southwestern, 31
Amber Chaney, Cooper, 30
Karsen Prichard, East Carter, 30
Adison Hicks, Calloway County, 29
Earned Run Average
Brittany Yates, Burgin, 0.00
LeAndra Randle, Fulton City, 0.00
Gracyn Mattingly, Marion County, 0.00
Emily Cole, Lewis County, 0.60
Grace Adams, Henry County, 0.68
Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County, 0.70
Sadie Werner, Butler, 0.75
Izzy Housden, Calloway County, 0.97
Kristin Thacker, Jenkins, 1.03
Abby Hammond, Lexington Catholic, 1.05
Strikeouts
Emily Ford, Pikeville, 292
Emma Winkle, Estill County, 237
Claire Lehmkuhler, Woodford County, 222
Emma Markham, Warren East, 212
Rachel Howard, Pineville, 194
Emily Cole, Lewis County, 189
Emily Schooler, George Rogers Clark, 179
Kirsten Vice, Bath County, 164
Ally Richardson, Fern Creek, 161
Ada Little, Scott County, 160
