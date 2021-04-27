Eight teams of anglers from Purchase-area high schools have punched their tickets to the KHSAA state bass fishing championships by posting top-20 finishes Saturday at the Region 1 Tournament at Lake Barkley.
The Marshall County team of Ty Redden, Clayton Wyatt, Maddox Cope and Matthew Henderson earned the region championship with a five-fish total weight of 17 pounds, 13 ounces, including a big bass weight of 4-14.
The Calloway County team of Ross Kearns and Landon Morgan placed fifth with a total weight of 13-6. McCracken County’s Clayton Canada and Tristan Oliver also placed inside the top 10, finishing ninth with a weight of 12-12.
Marshall County’s Harlan Thomas, Sam Mann, Dylan Robinson and Chase Webb tallied a weight of 12-3 to place 12th. Right behind in 13th, 14th and 15th were the Trigg County teams of Mitchell Green and Christian Jones (12-3) and Anthony Etheridge and Dominick Sabatino (12-0) and Graves County’s Caleb Walton and Cleveland Elkins (11-15). Also placing inside the top 20 in 19th was the McCracken team of Emily Carter and Blake Jeffrey with a total weight of 11-13.
Also competing at regionals but not earning a bid to state were: Graves County’s Isaac Shelton and Jacob Kell (31st place; 9-14); McCracken’s Stone Courtney and Austin Kendall (32nd; 9-6); McCracken’s Madison Jeffrey and Rachel Holmes (33rd; 9-0); Marshall’s Lawson Morris, Cole Hammy, Hayden Gray and Maxon Mitchell (35th; 8-14); Trigg’s Trey Carr and Dallas Ahart (38th; 8-2); Calloway County’s Austin Young and Corbin Watters (42nd; 6-10); Marshall’s Dakota Abney, William Smith, Kaleb Bright and Dathan Harrell (46th; 5-12); Marshall’s Carter Beliles, Gannon Gordon, Blake Robinson and Ian Kidd (48th; 5-10); McCracken’s Syrus Stewart and Zackary Mann (49th; 5-7); Calloway’s Cody Mason and Seldon Herndon (50th; 5-6); Marshall’s Davis Smith, Tyler Treas, Jewell Wiley and Zach Henley (52nd; 4-10); McCracken’s Spencer Cates and Trenton Oliver (54th; 3-7), Calloway’s Jamison Adams and Matthew Jones (57th; 3-0); and Calloway’s Griffin French and Matthew Nesbitt (60th; 2-12).
