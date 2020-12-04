The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association has named its 2020 Area 1 First and Second teams, which boasts several local long-distance stars from the Purchase Area.

Area 1 consists of Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Union, Trigg and Webster counties.

Area 1 High School Girls

High School Girls Runners of the Year: Ainsley Smith, Calloway County; Maggie Aydt, McCracken County

High School Girls Coach of the Year: Jonathan Grooms, Calloway County

1st Team All-Area High School Girls

Reese Settle, Calloway County

Ainsley Smith, Calloway County

Kate Keller, Crittenden County

Emma Madding, Graves County

Stella Mapes, Graves County

Rhaea Mathis, Graves County

Hallie Mattingly, Henderson County

Joy Alexander, Madisonville North Hopkins

Maggie Aydt, McCracken County

Gabby Ault, St. Mary

2nd Team All-Area High School GirlsBrooklyn Smith, Calloway County

Bella Swain, Calloway County

Audrey Lamb, Graves County

Allison Wood, Hopkinsville

Kirstin Barks, McCracken County

Emma Newton, McCracken County

Audra Fite, Marshall County

Eden Sandlin, Marshall County

Madelyn Strenge, Paducah Tilghman

Area 1 High School Boys

High School Boys Coach of the Year: Todd Whitsell, Webster County

High School Boys Runner of the Year: Jackson Watts, Madisonville North Hopkins

1st Team All-Area High School BoysDaniel Puckett, Calloway County

Chase Atkins, Hopkinsville

Carson Kitchens, Livingston Central

Jackson Watts, Madisonville North Hopkins

Cade Flatt, Marshall County

Ethan McCarthy, Marshall County

Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County

Tomas Duncan, University Heights

Trevor Baker, Webster County

Aidan Whitsell, Webster County

2nd Team All-Area High School BoysDominic Cashion, Calloway County

Levi Duggar, Graves County

Drew Burden, Madisonville North Hopkins

Tyler Bruner Deaton, Madisonville North Hopkins

Jake Crittenden, McCracken County

Jake Taylor, Paducah Tilghman

Tobias Duncan, University Heights

Ryan Roland, Webster County

Layden Waggoner, Webster County

Garrett West, Webster County

