The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association has named its 2020 Area 1 First and Second teams, which boasts several local long-distance stars from the Purchase Area.
Area 1 consists of Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Union, Trigg and Webster counties.
Area 1 High School Girls
High School Girls Runners of the Year: Ainsley Smith, Calloway County; Maggie Aydt, McCracken County
High School Girls Coach of the Year: Jonathan Grooms, Calloway County
1st Team All-Area High School Girls
Reese Settle, Calloway County
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County
Kate Keller, Crittenden County
Emma Madding, Graves County
Stella Mapes, Graves County
Rhaea Mathis, Graves County
Hallie Mattingly, Henderson County
Joy Alexander, Madisonville North Hopkins
Maggie Aydt, McCracken County
Gabby Ault, St. Mary
2nd Team All-Area High School GirlsBrooklyn Smith, Calloway County
Bella Swain, Calloway County
Audrey Lamb, Graves County
Allison Wood, Hopkinsville
Kirstin Barks, McCracken County
Emma Newton, McCracken County
Audra Fite, Marshall County
Eden Sandlin, Marshall County
Madelyn Strenge, Paducah Tilghman
Area 1 High School Boys
High School Boys Coach of the Year: Todd Whitsell, Webster County
High School Boys Runner of the Year: Jackson Watts, Madisonville North Hopkins
1st Team All-Area High School BoysDaniel Puckett, Calloway County
Chase Atkins, Hopkinsville
Carson Kitchens, Livingston Central
Jackson Watts, Madisonville North Hopkins
Cade Flatt, Marshall County
Ethan McCarthy, Marshall County
Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County
Tomas Duncan, University Heights
Trevor Baker, Webster County
Aidan Whitsell, Webster County
2nd Team All-Area High School BoysDominic Cashion, Calloway County
Levi Duggar, Graves County
Drew Burden, Madisonville North Hopkins
Tyler Bruner Deaton, Madisonville North Hopkins
Jake Crittenden, McCracken County
Jake Taylor, Paducah Tilghman
Tobias Duncan, University Heights
Ryan Roland, Webster County
Layden Waggoner, Webster County
Garrett West, Webster County
