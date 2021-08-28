Archery deer, turkey seasons open next week

Kentucky bowhunters know when the first Saturday of September rolls around, it’s on, and next week brings just that.
Next Saturday, Sept. 4, is the first day of Kentucky’s marathon archery hunting season for deer and wild turkeys, too. The bowhunting season for whitetails and turkeys of either sex runs continuously through Jan. 17. That is 19 weeks and a couple of extra days of opportunities.
Archery hunters will find regulations unchanged from those of last year.
Again, as has been the case for numerous seasons, hunters will operate under a harvest limit that restricts each to a maximum of just one antlered buck. Meanwhile, the sky is the limit on the taking of does.
Continuing a management trend that is paying off in Kentucky counties with the highest deer densities, hunters in areas designated as Zone 1 can take an unlimited number of antlerless deer. All of our area counties are within a block of 21 westernmost counties with a Zone 1 designation.
There is no specific limit for archery hunting, the state’s deer harvest limits being for the entire hunting year regardless of season and weapon. There is the maximum of a single antlered buck for the entire hunting year, but hunters in Zone 1 counties can set their own limit on antlerless deer.
The basic Kentucky deer permit, good for any/all deer seasons based on weaponry, allows the taking of four deer — an antlered buck and three antlerless deer or four slick heads if the hunter so chooses. After the four deer, a hunter can continue pursuits in Zone 1 counties by purchasing a $15 “additional deer permit” that authorizes the taking of two more deer.
A Zone 1 hunter can continue taking antlerless deer, two per additional deer permit purchased, on an unlimited basis. The vital stipulation there is the maximum of one antlered buck that any individual can take.
The order in which deer are taken is optional. An antlered buck can be the first deer taken or within four total deer under the basic permit. Or a hunter can take a number of antlerless deer on the basic permit plus additional permits before the single antlered buck is claimed.
The restriction of no more than one antlered buck for several seasons now has helped upgrade Kentucky’s deer herd, producing a higher percentage of older, larger bucks. This is in part because of hunters being more selective as a result of the one-buck limit. The regulation has spared countless yearling bucks over the years, allowing more the chance to survive toward prime maturity.
Meanwhile, the generous options for taking antlerless deer help wildlife managers contain growth of the herd in the most deer-rich counties. Too many deer could be damaging for the habitat, but even before that are social consequences including crop damages on agricultural ground and intolerably high frequency of vehicle-deer collisions on highways.
But what keeps the unlimited antlerless harvest from wiping out the deer population? For one thing, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers find that a majority of successful deer hunters in the state take only a single deer. Managers are still challenged trying to encourage hunters to take more deer, does in particular, to hold the lid on deer populations in high-density Zone 1 counties.
Not inconsiderate is that deer hunting remains hunting, and success in taking a deer is certainly not a sure thing. Deer hunters that don’t take a deer during the course of a season typically well outnumber those that do.
That is especially the case with archery hunting, a short-range pursuit in which a bowhunter who does get an opportunity still must draw a bow and get off a well-placed arrow, all the while in close proximity to a wary critter with exemplary senses.
During the 2020-21 hunting year, all Kentucky deer hunters harvested a reported 141,621 whitetails. Of those, archery hunters took 17,990, just over 12%, despite having a season that lasted more than four months.
•••
A mystery illness that has sickened and killed numerous birds in Kentucky and several other states remains unexplained but seems to be winding down.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers are dropping earlier recommendations for people in Boone, Bullitt, Campbell, Jefferson, Kenton and Madison counties to stop feeding birds. The earlier order was a precaution to prevent the spreading of the unknown condition where birds might gather at feeders.
Those counties were locations from which more reports had come indicating dying or dead birds that seemed to result from abnormal causes.
The condition primarily has affected juvenile common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins. The KDFWR has received about 2,300 reports of sick or dying birds since mid-June when an online reporting system was begun. Yet, reports of these affected birds steadily declined since the end of June.
Other agencies have been investigating reports of sickened birds in Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.
KDFWR biologists say a common disease of finches, house finch eye disease, has similar symptoms and is observed annually in Kentucky. Yet, this routine disease does not appear to be associated with this new unexplained illness. Meanwhile, wildlife managers encourage people with bird feeders and birdbaths to continue cleaning them on a regular basis and to be on the lookout for any signs of disease in visiting birds.
If sick or dead birds are observed, they should be reported through the Unexplained Bird Illness page on the KDFWR website at www.fw.ky.gov.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
