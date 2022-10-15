The Murray State football team will make the short trip to Clarksville, Tennessee Saturday for a showdown with their 24th-ranked arch-rival Austin Peay, at 2 p.m. at Fortera Stadium.
Saturday will be the 56th all-time meeting between the Racers and the Govs overall and 28th in Clarksville. MSU leads the all-time series both overall and in Clarksville at 36-19 and 15, respectively. However, the Govs have made strides in the series as of late by winning each of the last five meetings.
The 24th-ranked Govs of Austin Peay are currently 4-2 overall and will be rested for the game as they are coming off their bye week.
Austin Peay is currently averaging 35 points on 423.7 yards per game, while its opponents average 18.3 points on 273.3 yards per game. Offensively, the Govs run balanced attack averaging 227.7 yards in the air and 196.0 on the ground.
Transfer quarterback Mike DiLiello has been solid for Autin Peay this season going 110-for-179 for a 61.5 completion percentage and 213.3 yards per game to go along with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. DiLiello has also been solid as a rushing option for APSU averaging 48.2 rushing yards per game with six rushing touchdowns.
Drae McCray and Trey Goodman have proved to be solid targets for Austin Peay, combining for 130.0 yards per game and nine touchdowns. Defensively, Antoine Williams has done a little of everything for the Govs with a team-high 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for loss, 2.0 sacks, one pass breakup, two hurries, one fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
A win Saturday would put an end to a season-opening six-game skid by the Racers, halt five straight losses to Austin Peay and would go down as the 499th win in Racer football history.
Saturday will be the last meeting between the Racers and the Govs for the foreseeable future, as they are no longer in the same conference. The Govs left the OVC this summer to join the ASUN’s upstart football league. Meanwhile, the Racers will finish this season in the OVC and join the nation’s premier FCS football league, the Missouri Valley Football Conference, next season.
In back-to-back weeks, Jayden Stinson and Taylor Shields have completed the third and fourth longest touchdown passes in school history when they connected for an 84-yard score at Southeastern Louisiana and an 83-yard touchdown against UT Martin.
The 24th-ranked Govs will be Murray State’s third ranked opponent in as many weeks. Two weeks ago, the Racers played at 21st-ranked Southeastern Louisiana and hosted 14th-ranked UT Martin last season. Austin Peay is unlikely to be MSU’s last ranked opponent of the season, as SEMO is currently ranked 18th. The Racers and Redhawks will meet in the season finale Nov. 19 in Cape Girardeau.
