The Murray State football team will make the short trip to Clarksville, Tennessee Saturday for a showdown with their 24th-ranked arch-rival Austin Peay, at 2 p.m. at Fortera Stadium.

Saturday will be the 56th all-time meeting between the Racers and the Govs overall and 28th in Clarksville. MSU leads the all-time series both overall and in Clarksville at 36-19 and 15, respectively. However, the Govs have made strides in the series as of late by winning each of the last five meetings.

