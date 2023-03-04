The Murray State Racers ended their first try at State Farm Arch Madness with a 74-62 loss to the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday night.
The No. 7 seeded Racers (17-15), who won their opening game over Valparaiso, took the No. 2 seeded Bulldogs well into the second half before a 14-4 run did them in.
Rob Perry scored 22 to lead the MSU offensive attack while Jamari Smith added 12 points. Perry also hauled in a career-high 12 rebounds to make his fifth career double-double.
Playing Drake for a third time this season, after two losses, the Racers played a spirited first half that ended with MSU trailing 33-31.
“I was proud of our guys,” Murray State head coach Steve Prohm said. “For the 80 minutes we’ve played in the last two days for 72 minutes we played really good basketball, but there was an eight minute stretch on both ends of the floor where we let things get away from us.”
In the second half, the Racers tied it 37-37 at the 16:40 mark. The game changed with 13:28 remaining when the Bulldogs went on a 12-2 run to lead by 13 points with 9:17 left. The Racers were never able to recover.
When the history book records what happened when the Racers joined the MVC and played their first season in 2022-23, there are several items that speak to MSU’s competitiveness and hope for the future. They had an overall winning season and went 11-9 in league play. The Racers were the only rookie team in the Valley that won a game at Arch Madness and one of three teams that had a win this season over a ranked team as the Racers defeated Texas A&M in November at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
