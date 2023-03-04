Perry

Murray State’s Rob Perry led the Racers with 22 points in their 74-62 loss to Drake to end their season in the MVC postseason tournament on Friday night in St. Louis.

 By David Eaton | Murray State Athletics

The Murray State Racers ended their first try at State Farm Arch Madness with a 74-62 loss to the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday night.

The No. 7 seeded Racers (17-15), who won their opening game over Valparaiso, took the No. 2 seeded Bulldogs well into the second half before a 14-4 run did them in.

