The 86th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships will return to Edwin J. Paxton Park Golf Course on July 16 and 17
. The Pro-Am event will occur on Friday, July 15, at Paxton Park Golf Course.
The Irvin Cobb Championships will feature professional and amateur golfers participating in the tournament. The 36-hole event is held annually on the entire third weekend in July. Entries are open to male amateur golfers as defined by the 2022 USGA Rules of Amateur Status. A course handicap of seven or less is required for new players, as well as completion of the “Playing Resume” section of the entry form.
For professionals, entries are open to any PGA Member Professionals, Professional Mini-Tour Players, or PGA Apprentices.
The first and second days will consist of 18-hole stroke play. The lowest scorer for 36-holes in the Amateur and Professional divisions will be the respective champions in the event. Ties for first place in either division will be determined in hole-by-hole playoffs immediately following play on Sunday.
Per the event entry form, the committee reserves the right to admen the format due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Golf carts are mandatory for all players and will be included in the entry fee.
Entry fees for Amateurs are $215 and $425 for Professionals. If the tournament director receives notice of cancellation by Monday, July 11, the director will return the paid entry fee to the participant. The deadline for entry will be July 11 at 6:00 p.m, or when 102 entries are received.
