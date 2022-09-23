Andy Poore

New McCracken County head coach Andy Poore talks things over with Lilli Smith between sets at the state tournament in Lexington last season.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

A coaching change has taken place for the McCracken County tennis program this off season. Longtime head coach Larry Heflin has stepped aside, and long time assistant coach Andy Poore will take over.

Heflin just completed his 50th year as head coach in the area and Poore has been there by his side assisting in the coaching process for 26 years. Now Poore will step into the head coaching role, but Heflin isn’t going far, he will stay on staff to now assist Poore.

