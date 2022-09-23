A coaching change has taken place for the McCracken County tennis program this off season. Longtime head coach Larry Heflin has stepped aside, and long time assistant coach Andy Poore will take over.
Heflin just completed his 50th year as head coach in the area and Poore has been there by his side assisting in the coaching process for 26 years. Now Poore will step into the head coaching role, but Heflin isn’t going far, he will stay on staff to now assist Poore.
“These are very big shoes to fill, but fortunately he’s not really all the way out of those shoes,” Poore said on Heflin staying on staff. “I don’t think at the moment there will be a whole lot of change going on. We switched roles obviously, but we’ve worked together for so long that we have a lot of the same beliefs and philosophies and goals for the program.”
Poore started playing tennis at the ripe age of five, but says a lot of what he knows about the game of tennis has come from coaching alongside his friend.
“I’ve learned a lot of what I know about coaching tennis from him,” Poore said. “I’ve played tennis since I was five years old, but every moment I’ve spent coaching tennis has been with him.”
The McCracken County tennis program has had a reputation of producing strong teams and individuals on both the boys and girls side of the ball. This last season alone, the team sent nine student-athletes to the state tournament in Lexington. The girls team won the First Region team title and the boys claimed the boys team runner-up title. Sophie Hollowell won the individual girls First Region title and Lilli Smith followed in the runner-up spot. On the doubles side of the ball, Connor McIntosh and Hutch Crabtree won the boys First Region doubles title.
Poore says the program’s longstanding success starts with the teams feeder programs at very young ages. A lot of the players that come through the McCracken County tennis program start on the court as early as second grade.
“Tennis is one of those sports that not a lot of people circle as a sport they want to play, so we get as many kids involved as we can and those that stick with it continue to develop,” He said.
That success is bound to continue into the 2023 season as only one senior graduated from last year’s boys and girls teams.
While the season won’t start until the spring, work starts right away for Poore and his team. He encourages all of his athletes to get out and play year round. But in the end, as he looks at the head coaching journey ahead of him he just wants to help develop the student-athletes the best he can.
“The goal is to just get kids involved in the sport and hopefully teach them to do something for the rest of their life,” Poore said.
