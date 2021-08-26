Sports are the same across the country, but not all communities embrace sports the same way. Having just moved from central Utah, I took pride in cheering on the Utah Jazz and only one or two college football and basketball teams. High School sports didn’t mean much to people unless they had a child or grandchild playing. Y’all do things different out here and I have to say I love it! Y’all know how to show up to a high school sporting event and have a good time.
I come from a city of roughly 115,000 people. It is a city that supports two universities, each with enrollment in the 30,000s. There’s always something to do in a town that size, but going to a high school football or basketball game on a Friday evening isn’t on the mind of too many people.
And to me that’s just sad.
Why should college or professional football be any more celebrated than high school? A handful of these high school athletes are going to play at the next level where we suddenly seem to care about them. Why not show that support just a little bit sooner and become a fan of the young athlete while still in high school, the one that’s going to break records during their college career. Better yet, become a fan of the young athlete that just loves the sport they play while they are given the chance.
I attended two football games over the weekend, Ballard Memorial at Marshall County High and Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County High. Both games put off an energy that showed how much this part of the country loves their football. The fans in regular seats outnumbered the students in the student section. High school athletics are celebrated here. That’s unheard of where I come from.
That’s what I wish the people of Utah could see about the people of Kentucky. Y’all are the true fans of the younger generation of athletes. You don’t rely on us journalists to wait and see the score and read about last night’s game, you were already there. Though we always appreciate the readership.
My previous journalism experience was focused one of those before mentioned Central Utah universities. Utah Valley University wasn’t as popular as its crosstown rival BYU.
Massive crowds weren’t showing up to watch UVU play basketball the same way they were gathering to watch BYU. And neither team was drawing in the crowds that Kentucky will this winter during basketball season. That’s why I liked covering UVU. They weren’t a fan favorite, they weren’t the most popular, but the fans that were in the stands were there because they were true fans, and that kept the players and organizations humble. It helped me, as the journalist, to find the story and really connect with the players and coaches and not just get a mediocre post-game interview.
That’s what I hope to be able to do here. I don’t want to just have a quick post-game interview after a local high school’s win or loss. I want to be able to connect with the coaches and players, find the story that people want to read and run with it.
I want to show readers that I might get from Utah that going to their local high school sporting event might just be the highlight of their week whether they know someone playing or not.
While I’ve only lived in Paducah, Kentucky a few weeks, I’ve learned more about the culture surrounding sports in this town than I did the many years I lived and worked back home. I’m still learning which teams are the powerhouses and fan favorites. I’m still learning about the rivalries. I’m still learning about all of the talent that western Kentucky high schools have to offer.
But that’s what I’m excited about, I’m excited to learn.
So next time you see a tall bald man walking around with a camera and notepad at a local high school sporting event, stop me and say hello.
Tell me about the student athlete who walked on the team in the off season, never before playing the game and is now dominating. Tell me about the athlete who struggled all season but is contributing to his team in other ways. Tell me the things that I wouldn’t ever see from attending the game. Those are the stories we are looking for here at The Sun.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
