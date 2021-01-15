Christian Fellowship’s and St. Mary’s girls teams met up for a second time this season, only this time in Viking territory. There, the unstoppable Gracie Howard and her fellow Lady Eagles earned a 51-32 victory Thursday night.
The freshman showstopper Howard kicked off the night by getting CFS (3-3) on the board within seconds of the game’s start — the Lady Eagles scored the game’s first 30 points — and went on to lead all scorers with 29 points. In her tally, she made seven 2-pointers and three 3-pointers to help bring her team to victory.
Sophomore Lillian Burnett followed Howard with 18 points, backed by eight successful 2-pointers.
“The first quarter was the best quarter that we have played all year long,” Christian Fellowship head coach Trevor Jackson said of his team’s 24-0 shutout. “One thing we talked about before the game was consistency. We’ll play good for a four-minute stretch, and then we’ll play bad for a four-minute stretch. It happened during the All ‘A’ against Mayfield.”
The Lady Eagles, which had won over the Lady Vikings 70-41 last week, kept a strong hold over St. Mary (1-4), rendering the Lady Vikings scoreless until the second quarter when eighth graders Caroline Crider and Olivia Lorch worked together to put the hosts on the board.
“When you hold someone scoreless, it means you are clicking on all the right cylinders,” Jackson added. “At halftime, I told them that I was very, very proud of the way we came out and into the second quarter. As we started to sub, we wanted to see what some of our junior varsity girls could do.”
As the night continued, Jackson allowed Burnett and Howard to take a breather and some of their teammates, who are typically on the junior varsity team, saw court time. During this time, the Lady Vikings saw sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus earn 13 points in the second half.
But despite the efforts of Burrus, the Lady Vikings were unable to successfully chip away at the Lady Eagles’ lead.
St. Mary returns to host Ballard Memorial Saturday afternoon, while CFS is scheduled to host Carlisle County Monday.
CFS 24 13 14 0—51
St. Mary 0 8 14 10—32
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: G. Howard 29, Burnett 18, Jackson 4.
ST. MARY: Burrus 13, Lorch 9, Crider 6, Brown 2, Thomas 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.