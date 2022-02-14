Poor shooting and costly turnovers plagued the Graves County Lady Eagles on Monday night at the Eagles’ Nest.
The Lady Eagles shot just 2-17 from beyond the three-point line as the visiting South Gibson, TN Lady Hornets flew away with the 54-38 victory.
Graves County came out in a determined manner offensively, earning a quick 9-3 lead as senior guard Autumn Harris rattled off a quick five points.
After falling behind, South Gibson made quick work of a comeback, putting together a 13-2 run to finish the quarter with a 16-11 advantage.
From this point on, the Lady Hornets used a combination of lethal shooting from beyond the arc and an aggressive defensive presence to outscore the Lady Eagles 13-4 in the second quarter.
With a comfortable 29-15 lead coming out of the halftime break, South Gibson continued to apply pressure on the offensive end of the floor as guard Hallie Allen added nine of her game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Lady Hornets to the double-digit win over Graves County.
Lady Eagles senior guard Nealey Jackson led Graves in scoring, recording 11 points on 3-11 shooting and a 5-8 mark at the free throw line. Graves County will conclude its 2021-22 regular season campaign on Thursday night on the road at Muhlenberg County.
South Gibson 16 13 15 10—54
Graves 11 4 6 17—38
South Gibson: Allen 23, Baggett 10, Davidson 7, Reed 6, Green 4, Seals 4.
Field goals: 23-50. 3-pointers: 7-22 (Allen (5), Baggett and Davidson). Free throws: 1-2. Fouls: 17. Record: 21-6.
Graves: Jackson 11, Whitaker 8, Harris 7, Spann 4, Alexander 2, Glisson 2, Riley 2, Widelski 2.
Field goals: 13-49 3-pointers: 2-17 (Harris and Whitaker). Free throws: 10-18. Fouls: 9. Record: 20-6.
