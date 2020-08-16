LA CENTER – Of the nearly 60 boys and 35 girls golfers in the Ballard Memorial Invitational at Ballard County Country Club, a few certainly stood out on Saturday.

Graves County's Kobe Allen edged out Trigg County's Hunter Reynolds for medalist honors by one stroke, firing a 1-over 73 on the near-6,300-yard course.

But it was McCracken County coming away with team honors, courtesy of a tight quartet in Garrett Rikel (75, T-3rd), Camryn Beatty (75, T-3rd), Abe Dumes (76, 5th) and Tyler Dew (77, T-6th) – leading the Mustangs to a seven-stroke win over Trigg County with a team score of 303.

Meanwhile, Murray's Mary Browder Howell came away with a three-shot victory over Apollo's Macey Brown and McCracken County's Madison Glisson – firing a 2-under 70 for individualist honors. Alongside Claire Whitaker (79, T-9th), Howell and the Lady Tigers were also able to come away with a tie for a team-best finish alongside the Lady Mustangs (337), who got an 82 from Adeline Edwards (12th) and an 88 from Rachel Hagen (T-18th)

With the Marshall County Marshals “A-Team” competing in the Kentucky Invitation Tournament at Harmony Landing Country Club in Louisville, the Marshals' “B-Team” made a strong appearance on Saturday, as well.

Ryan Stokes fired a 77 (T-6th), while David Jack Morris' 81 was good for 13th overall.

Marshals fifth at KIT

Defending state champion Jay Nimmo fired a 1-under 70 at Saturday's KIT in Louisville, good enough for a tie at third place overall with St. Xavier's Riley Bender. Both finished behind Taylor County's Hayes Mason (67) and Christian Academy of Louisville's Matthew Troutman (68).

His 70 – alongside Camdyn McLeod's 75, Trey Wall's 78 and Preston Futrell's 79 on the home course of PGA Professional Justin Thomas – helped the Marshals finish fifth overall with a 302 (18-over), behind Taylor County (296), St. Xavier (297), Madison Central (297) and Trinity (298).

Seven shots separated the top seven teams in the tournament.

Girls Team Results

T-1st McCracken 337

T-1st Murray 337

3rd Madisonville NH 352

4th Graves 363

Girls Individual Results

Murray Mary Browder Howell 70 1st

Apollo Macey Brown 73 T-2nd

McCracken Madison Glisson 73 T-2nd

Caldwell Claire Knoth 75 4th

Madisonville NH Kaitlyn Zieba 76 5th

Calloway Skylar Waller 77 T-6th

Lyon Catherine Brown 77 T-6th

Madisonville NH Kat Weir 78 8th

Graves Ellie West 79 T-9th

Murray Claire Whitaker 79 T-9th

St. Mary Ellie Roof 80 11th

McCracken Adeline Edwards 82 12th

Ballard Autumn Dowdy 83 13th

Calloway Mia Miles 86 T-14th

Murray Macy Saylor 86 T-14th

UHA Conlee Lindsey 86 T-14th

UHA Rheagan Lindsey 87 17th

Hickman Katie Abernathy 88 T-18th

McCracken Rachel Hagen 88 T-18th

Graves Macey Rodgers 89 20th

Boys Team Results

1st McCracken 303

2nd Trigg 310

3rd Tilghman 355

Boys Individual Results

Graves Kobe Allen 73 1st

Trigg Hunter Reynolds 74 2nd

McCracken Garrett Rikel 75 T-3rd

McCracken Camryn Beatty 75 T-3rd

McCracken Abe Dumes 76 5th

Marshall (B-Team) Ryan Stokes 77 T-6th

McCracken Tyler Dew 77 T-6th

Trigg Hayden Reynolds 77 T-6th

Trigg Ty Butts 79 T-9th

McCracken Cannon Ford 79 T-9th

McCracken Davis Vessels 80 T-11th

Trigg Trey Carr 80 T-11th

Marshall (B-Team) David Jack Morris 81 13th

Tilghman Jack Butts 82 14th

Calloway Aiden Posten 83 T-15th

Tilghman AJ Armstrong 83 T-15th

Murray Jack Epperson 83 T-15th

Marshall (B-Team) Drake Butler 83 T-15th

Trigg Stephen Audas 83 T-15th

McCracken Garrett Dowell 84 20th

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In