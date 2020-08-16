LA CENTER – Of the nearly 60 boys and 35 girls golfers in the Ballard Memorial Invitational at Ballard County Country Club, a few certainly stood out on Saturday.
Graves County's Kobe Allen edged out Trigg County's Hunter Reynolds for medalist honors by one stroke, firing a 1-over 73 on the near-6,300-yard course.
But it was McCracken County coming away with team honors, courtesy of a tight quartet in Garrett Rikel (75, T-3rd), Camryn Beatty (75, T-3rd), Abe Dumes (76, 5th) and Tyler Dew (77, T-6th) – leading the Mustangs to a seven-stroke win over Trigg County with a team score of 303.
Meanwhile, Murray's Mary Browder Howell came away with a three-shot victory over Apollo's Macey Brown and McCracken County's Madison Glisson – firing a 2-under 70 for individualist honors. Alongside Claire Whitaker (79, T-9th), Howell and the Lady Tigers were also able to come away with a tie for a team-best finish alongside the Lady Mustangs (337), who got an 82 from Adeline Edwards (12th) and an 88 from Rachel Hagen (T-18th)
With the Marshall County Marshals “A-Team” competing in the Kentucky Invitation Tournament at Harmony Landing Country Club in Louisville, the Marshals' “B-Team” made a strong appearance on Saturday, as well.
Ryan Stokes fired a 77 (T-6th), while David Jack Morris' 81 was good for 13th overall.
Marshals fifth at KIT
Defending state champion Jay Nimmo fired a 1-under 70 at Saturday's KIT in Louisville, good enough for a tie at third place overall with St. Xavier's Riley Bender. Both finished behind Taylor County's Hayes Mason (67) and Christian Academy of Louisville's Matthew Troutman (68).
His 70 – alongside Camdyn McLeod's 75, Trey Wall's 78 and Preston Futrell's 79 on the home course of PGA Professional Justin Thomas – helped the Marshals finish fifth overall with a 302 (18-over), behind Taylor County (296), St. Xavier (297), Madison Central (297) and Trinity (298).
Seven shots separated the top seven teams in the tournament.
Girls Team Results
T-1st McCracken 337
T-1st Murray 337
3rd Madisonville NH 352
4th Graves 363
Girls Individual Results
Murray Mary Browder Howell 70 1st
Apollo Macey Brown 73 T-2nd
McCracken Madison Glisson 73 T-2nd
Caldwell Claire Knoth 75 4th
Madisonville NH Kaitlyn Zieba 76 5th
Calloway Skylar Waller 77 T-6th
Lyon Catherine Brown 77 T-6th
Madisonville NH Kat Weir 78 8th
Graves Ellie West 79 T-9th
Murray Claire Whitaker 79 T-9th
St. Mary Ellie Roof 80 11th
McCracken Adeline Edwards 82 12th
Ballard Autumn Dowdy 83 13th
Calloway Mia Miles 86 T-14th
Murray Macy Saylor 86 T-14th
UHA Conlee Lindsey 86 T-14th
UHA Rheagan Lindsey 87 17th
Hickman Katie Abernathy 88 T-18th
McCracken Rachel Hagen 88 T-18th
Graves Macey Rodgers 89 20th
Boys Team Results
1st McCracken 303
2nd Trigg 310
3rd Tilghman 355
Boys Individual Results
Graves Kobe Allen 73 1st
Trigg Hunter Reynolds 74 2nd
McCracken Garrett Rikel 75 T-3rd
McCracken Camryn Beatty 75 T-3rd
McCracken Abe Dumes 76 5th
Marshall (B-Team) Ryan Stokes 77 T-6th
McCracken Tyler Dew 77 T-6th
Trigg Hayden Reynolds 77 T-6th
Trigg Ty Butts 79 T-9th
McCracken Cannon Ford 79 T-9th
McCracken Davis Vessels 80 T-11th
Trigg Trey Carr 80 T-11th
Marshall (B-Team) David Jack Morris 81 13th
Tilghman Jack Butts 82 14th
Calloway Aiden Posten 83 T-15th
Tilghman AJ Armstrong 83 T-15th
Murray Jack Epperson 83 T-15th
Marshall (B-Team) Drake Butler 83 T-15th
Trigg Stephen Audas 83 T-15th
McCracken Garrett Dowell 84 20th
