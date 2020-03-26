With an All-Purchase Team limited to just 10 players, there will perpetually be some talented players who narrowly miss the cut.
Six players who caught some attention:
Hickman County’s Akacia Taylor and Leigh Anne Jones
The Lady Falcons ended Carlisle County’s decade of destruction on the First District and halted a run of nine-straight district titles from the Lady Comets — mostly behind the efforts of two seniors in guard Akacia Taylor and center Leigh Anne Jones.
Taylor scored her 1,000th career point during the 2020 First Region Tournament, and her 64 3-pointers in the regular season were second only to Ballard Memorial’s Autumn Dowdy (65). In 27 regular-season games, she finished 14th in the First Region in scoring (11.9 ppg) and shot 38% from the field.
By the end of the First District and First Region tournaments, she’d finish the 2019-20 season with 71 3-pointers, and her 2.4 3-pointers per game was 32nd in Kentucky.
Jones, meanwhile, played 24 regular-season games and averaged 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a game. She also led the First Region in field-goal percentage (.584) during the regular season, and after the final ticks in the First Region Tournament, she finished with a .569 FG% — good for 23rd in Kentucky.
Fulton City’s Kyisha Everett
You might be hard-pressed to find a faster player in the First Region, and she’s certainly the fastest player in the First District. She had six steals alone in a First District Tournament semifinals loss to Carlisle County, and in 21 regular-season games, she posted 16.0 ppg on 39.9% shooting with 3.6 rpg. She also made a respectable 18 3-pointers at 27%, making her a tough defensive assignment for anyone in front of her.
The Lady Bulldogs also won more games in 2019-20 (nine) than they had since the 2015-16 season (11), and Everett should be back for her senior season.
Christian Fellowship’s Gracie Howard
You don’t know the eighth-grade Lady Eagles guard yet, but you probably should. During the regular-season slate, she led the First Region in two-point field goals (169), finished third in the First Region in scoring (16.4 ppg) on 45.1% shooting and added 7.1 rebounds per game. Her 458 points in the regular season were second only to Calloway County senior forward Charlee Settle.
Calloway County’s Elle Carson
Speaking of the Lady Lakers, Calloway County’s junior point guard — Elle Carson — isn’t just a passer on the pitch. She’s also one of Valerie Waller’s best all-around guards and defenders, who can score at all three levels. She averaged 10.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg and shot 36.3% from the field in 27 regular-season games.
Murray’s Angela Gierhart
Also just a junior, and a star on the pitch, “Big-Shot Ange” (as she’s often called) averaged 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 26 regular-season games — shooting 39.3% from the field. Makenzie Turley and she should provide a potent backcourt in the Fourth District for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Community Christian’s Alaya Murphy
The Lady Warriors senior produced more than 1,900 points and 800 rebounds in her career at CCA, and in her final season, she finished 11th in the region in regular-season scoring (14.7 ppg) on 41% shooting, with 8.4 rpg. She also added 21 3-pointers in those 26 games, and was one of only eight First Region players to connect on 90 or more free throws.
