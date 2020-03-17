Well. We didn’t want this to happen. And, certainly, not this way.
It is with deep regret that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2019-20 All-Purchase Basketball Awards Ceremony, as another measure of safety in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But, we want to make absolutely sure the All-Purchase athletes get their recognition. So, beginning next week, we’ll be announcing those teams. Late Saturday afternoon, and in Sunday’s paper, you’ll see who the Players and Coaches of the Year are.
And, just because there isn’t a ceremony with that big plastic check you’re accustomed to seeing, that doesn’t mean the Players of the Year won’t see that $1,000 scholarship.
They will. We promise you that.
We hope this is just a temporary bump in the road, and that sports return to normal, soon.
In the meantime, stay safe. We’re looking forward to the day everyone returns to the field.
