Junior Ian Hart showed his heart on Valentine’s Day by leading the McCracken County Mustangs with 22 points in the 66-61 win over the Marshall County Marshals on Sunday.
Hart played on a different level and made big time shots when it mattered the most all game long.
“He’s playing much more aggressive,” McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower said. “We started to see that in the Calloway game. He is shooting the ball really good right now. In fact, I thought he passed up some shots in the fourth quarter that could have open the game up.”
Marshall County (3-7) came out with every thing they had in the first three-minutes of the first quarter and jumped out to a 14-0 lead that quickly silenced the crowed inside Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
The Marshals were feeling it from three-point land, scoring four three-point shots in the first three minutes of the game.
Junior Colby Schroader had six quick points and the energy from the Marshall County bench was contagious as four different Marshals got points in the 14-0 run.
McCracken (13-3) came out after the timeout, switched roles and went on a 15-0 run behind five by Hart and four by senior Noah Dumas.
After the big runs both teams traded baskets and the first quarter ended the same way it started, tied: 17-17.
The rest of the first half felt like both teams were getting into the flow of the game and settling into their defenses.
Senior Ian McCune had a strong second quarter for the Mustangs putting up eight points in the quarter.
Dumas had a quiet but impactful six points in the quarter to help hold the McCracken County lead.
Schroader for Marshall County was still stroking it from three-point land and was a big reason the Marshals were able to go into the locker room only down four at 36-32.
The second half had the same formula as the first.
Coming off halftime, Dumas scored with a layup giving the Mustang a 38-32 lead. The Marshals then went on a 7-0 run to take a 39-38 lead to take the momentum back in their favor.
Dumas had to sit with three fouls at the five-minute mark of the third — that’s when Hart took center stage.
Hart had 15 points on his own in the final five minutes of the third frame.
The defense for the Mustangs came alive and held the Marshals to only three field goals from the time Dumas sat to the beginning of the fourth quarter.
With that third quarter surge, the Mustangs went into the fourth with a 57-49 lead after Kaden Driver for the Marshals made a three-point floater buzzer beater to cut into the lead.
The Marshals would not go away, though. Junior Riley Smith came off the bench in the fourth and immediately had an impact, scoring six quick points to cut the lead for McCracken County to 60-57.
It was a back breaking three-point shot from Dumas with 3:47 left in the game with that turned the momentum right back to the Mustangs, extending the lead to 63-57.
Dumas added a layup with just under three minutes to go to put the game away.
“Noah is going to find a way to make certain that we win,” Brower said. “ That’s been his MO for the four years he has been here. He is not going to let us lose if anyway possible.”
There were some words exchanged at the end of the game and both teams met on the court. The officials and coaches were able to separate everyone and get them to the locker rooms quickly.
Coach Brower said after the game that it is a long standing rivalry between McCracken and Marshall counties showing itself.
Marshall County17 15 17 12 — 61
McCracken County17 19 21 9 — 66
Marshall Q. Smith- 13 K. Driver- 12 C. Mills- 3 C. Schroader — 12 R. Sedlock- 4 B. Miller- 10 R. Smith- 7
McCracken- N. Dumas- 19 M. Blackwell- 2 J. McCune- 5 C. Tilfech- 1 I. Hart- 22 B. Brower- 4 I.McCune- 13
