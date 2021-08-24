On Monday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado showed no mercy in the 12-2 victory over the visiting Mayfield Lady Cardinals.
“We’re progressively getting better with every single match,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Whitney Valdez told The Sun. “This has been a rebuilding year for us, and I think they are showing just how resilient and how strong they are, coming together as a team.”
Five minutes into the match, Paducah Tilghman’s Kiersa Atnip scored the first goal of the night. From there, the Lady Tornado set the tone against Mayfield.
A mere two minutes after Atnip’s first goal, she added to her game-tally as well as giving her Lady Tornado a 2-0 lead. Teammate Liliauna Nichols pushed it to 3-0 at the 66-minute mark.
Atnip’s hat trick moments after the goal by Nichols, allowed Valdez’s Blue Tornado to have an early 4-0 lead.
Despite Mayfield’s aggressive and robust attempts, the Lady Cardinals did not score until the 60-minute mark to chip away at Paducah Tilghman’s lead, making it 4-1.
“We have a large junior and senior class, with a few girls borderline nursing injuries,” Valdez said. “I feel like this was a good time for our bench, giving those girls the opportunity to rest and give the underclassmen a chance to see what a varsity game is going to look like.”
With less than 15 minutes left, Nichols and Olivia Ladd helped their team have a 7-1 lead before going into halftime.
Paducah Tilghman (2-1-1) continued to dominate in the second half, taking an outstanding lead of 9-1 before Mayfield (0-5) scored their second goal at the 24-minute mark.
Nichols added to her total with a goal at the 23-minute mark, giving the Lady Tornado the 10-2 lead. Then, Tilghman’s Weslyn Durfee and Natalie Besaw sealed Mayfield’s fate with two more goals. Besaw’s goal came with 13 minutes left in the game to make it 12-2.
