For the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, it was all hands on deck against the visiting Hickman County Lady Falcons on Tuesday.
In the 7-3 win, head coach Tony Hayden and the Lady Stangs pushed through pregame difficulties to defeat Hickman County.
“The lineup that you saw wasn’t the lineup I had intended on starting or playing,” Hayden said. “We had somebody that was injured today and found out about 15 minutes before game time, so that changed everything.”
The Lady Mustangs kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Bailey Watts scored on a Karleigh Grace Walker line drive to center field.
Scoring would continue into the second inning for McCracken when the Lady Mustangs tallied four runs with help from a solo home run by Zoe Smithson and an RBI double by Watts.
Smithson, Watts and Walker led their team with two hits each. Watts went 2-for-4, while Smithson and Walker went 2-for-3.
It was the powerhouse Annie White that earned the win for McCracken in the pitching circle. The sophomore went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two.
“We wanted to give Annie some innings, but we didn’t want to start her because she had been off for about 10 days,” Hayden said. “I hated to throw her into the situation, but she came in and was lights out only giving up two runs. She started missing her spots, so it was time to make the change.”
Abigayle Duren appeared pitched in relief of White. The senior threw 22/3 innings and recorded the last eight outs to earn a save in the win. Duren allowed one hit and one run, striking out one and walking one Hickman batter.
“Abigayle threw seven big innings last night, and I didn’t want to have to burn her because we have Calloway tomorrow,” Hayden said. “She said she could throw, came in, and did a great job.”
McCracken County (24-5) collected 10 hits to Hickman County’s six.
“The bats worked around the strike zone, and we got enough runs for the win,” Hayden said. “And that was the main thing. We knew we could score if we did what we were supposed to at the plate.”
Duren (one run, one hit), Ashby Murt (one hit, one RBI), Isabella Story (one run, one hit) and Emma Watson (one hit, one RBI) collected hits for the Lady Mustangs.
“Kudos goes out to Annie and Abigayle for finishing up this game,” Hayden said. “It was a team win all around.”
For Hickman (18-9), Jacey Rose finished with six innings of work.
The junior surrendered seven runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking three.
Abbi Clark (one hit), Bella Batts (one hit, two RBIs), Anna Howell (one run, one hit), Rancey Skaggs (one run, one hit), Justice Midyett (one run, one hit) and Carly Boaz (one hit) collected hits for the Lady Falcons.
