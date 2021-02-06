DRAFFENVILLE — With a 67-19 win over Calloway County, everyone on Aaron Beth’s Lady Marshals team had an opportunity to participate in the Fourth District victory on Friday night at Reed Conder Gymnasium.
“It’s always good when you can let players who don’t get much playing time have a chance to compete and get on the floor,” then Marshall County head coach stated. “It was kind of a continuation of our game on Tuesday when we played awfully well at Murray.
“We came out tonight right where we left off,” Beth said, noting that 71-21 win over Murray Tuesday. “Our pressure is really starting to bother other teams, especially around here. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody again tonight. We had inside game, outside game, defense and held them to six points in the first half,” Beth added.
With the Lady Lakers’ first half tally, four came in the first quarter when Skylar Waller dropped two field goals. Despite Waller and Addi Schumacher’s efforts, Calloway County (9-4, 1-2 in the district) could not contain the offense of the Lady Marshals.
Marshall had a 42-6 lead at intermission, then finished 25-13 over the second half.
Of Calloway’s total 19 points, Waller led with 14 points. Schumacher finished with remaining five points.
Jada Driver led Marshall County (10-1, 3-0) with 14 points, with 12 coming from 3-point shots.
Layne Pea and Halle Langhi evenly divided their combined 24 points.
Pea finished her night with two 3-pointers and was 2-for-2 on free throws. Langhi, who was recognized for her 1,000-career point before the game, finished her night with six field goals.
The Lady Marshals are slated to travel to Louisville today (Saturday) for the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout to face Boyd County. Marshall County will also play host to Mayfield on Monday night.
Calloway County will host Trigg County today and travel to Ballard Memorial on Monday night.
Calloway County 4 2 8 5 — 19
Marshall County 26 16 10 15 — 67
CALLOWAY COUNTY: Waller 14, Schumacher 5. Field goals: 4. 3-pointers: 3 (Waller 2, Schumacher 1.) Free Throws: 2/2. Record: 9-4
MARSHALL COUNTY: Driver 14, Pea 12, Langhi 12, Conner 11, Northcott 6, Galloway 6, Teague 2, Lovett 2, Jezik 2. Field Goals: 18. 3-pointers: 9 (Driver 4, Pea 2, Northcott 2, Conner 1.) Free throws: 4/4. Record: 10-1
