First District Carlisle County

Maddison Wright — Senior

Lany Shehorn — Sophomore

Hannah Draper — Senior

Lexy Jones — Junior

Fulton City:

Takyra Taylor — Senior

Jasmine McCloyn — Senior

Fulton County:

Aubrey Allison — Junior

Hannah Emmons — Junior

Hickman County:

Halle Spillman — Senior

Madeline Gardner — Freshman

Olivia Deweese — Freshman

Second District McCracken CountyPiper Mullinax — Junior

Zoe Houston — Senior

Caroline Sivills — Junior

Jenna Henshaw — Junior

Paducah Tilghman

Emily Shumaker — Senior

Bailey Schipp — Senior

Jaaliyah Biggers — Junior

St. Mary

Ashley Sullivan — Junior

Community Christian Academy

Elizabeth Shaw — Junior

Olivia Carroll — Freshman

Third DistrictBallard Memorial

Bailey Lee — Senior

Isabella Myers — Senior

KyLee Bodell — Senior

Bryce ONeil — Senior

Graves County

Emily Oliver — Senior

Maddie Moyer — Senior

Anna Grace Fowler — Junior

Mayfield

Abbie Nanney — Senior

Chloe Walker — Junior

Fourth DistrictMurray

Erin Faulkner — Senior

Calloway County:

Gracie Turner — Sophomore

Christian Fellowship:

Lili Burnett — Junior

Jayden Jackson — Junior

Marshall County:

Annie Beard — Junior

Ashley Bremmerkamp — Senior

Halle Langhi — Senior

