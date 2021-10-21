First District Carlisle County
Maddison Wright — Senior
Lany Shehorn — Sophomore
Hannah Draper — Senior
Lexy Jones — Junior
Fulton City:
Takyra Taylor — Senior
Jasmine McCloyn — Senior
Fulton County:
Aubrey Allison — Junior
Hannah Emmons — Junior
Hickman County:
Halle Spillman — Senior
Madeline Gardner — Freshman
Olivia Deweese — Freshman
Second District McCracken CountyPiper Mullinax — Junior
Zoe Houston — Senior
Caroline Sivills — Junior
Jenna Henshaw — Junior
Paducah Tilghman
Emily Shumaker — Senior
Bailey Schipp — Senior
Jaaliyah Biggers — Junior
St. Mary
Ashley Sullivan — Junior
Community Christian Academy
Elizabeth Shaw — Junior
Olivia Carroll — Freshman
Third DistrictBallard Memorial
Bailey Lee — Senior
Isabella Myers — Senior
KyLee Bodell — Senior
Bryce ONeil — Senior
Graves County
Emily Oliver — Senior
Maddie Moyer — Senior
Anna Grace Fowler — Junior
Mayfield
Abbie Nanney — Senior
Chloe Walker — Junior
Fourth DistrictMurray
Erin Faulkner — Senior
Calloway County:
Gracie Turner — Sophomore
Christian Fellowship:
Lili Burnett — Junior
Jayden Jackson — Junior
Marshall County:
Annie Beard — Junior
Ashley Bremmerkamp — Senior
Halle Langhi — Senior
