The First Region All “A” Classic is halfway to crowning boys and girls champions. Contests began last Saturday with play-in games, followed by rounds on Monday and Tuesday to narrow down the competition to the quarterfinals. Mayfield High School will host the remainder of the games starting with girls quarterfinal matchups on Thursday night, boys on Friday night and both championship games on Saturday night.
Mayfield vs. Murray — 6 p.m.
Thursday night will start with a game between Murray (5-7) and Mayfield (9-4) girls basketball teams. The Lady Tigers enter the contest as the No. 4 seed in the tournament, beating Fulton County 35-24 on Monday night to advance. The Lady Cardinals sit as the No. 1 seed and advanced with a 48-27 win over Fulton City. Last time Mayfield and Murray met on the hardwood was nearly a year ago, when the Lady Cardinals took down the Lady Tigers 52-35 on January 25, 2022.
Carlisle County vs. Christian Fellowship — 7:30 p.m.
The second game of Thursday evening will feature Carlisle County (8-5) and Christian Fellowship (12-3) . Carlisle is the No. 3 team in the bracket and is the reigning champion of the First Region All “A” Classic. The Lady Comets advanced after beating Hickman County 38-23. Christian Fellowship is the No. 2 seed in the tournament and beat Ballard Memorial 49-39 to get to this point. The Lady Comets and Lady Eagles last played just a few short weeks ago where CFS came out on top 53-46.
Friday night will host the quarterfinal contests.
Murray vs. St. Mary — 6 p.m.
The Murray Tigers (9-7) boast the No. 1 seed on the boys side of the bracket and put a beating on Christian Fellowship in the first round of play. They beat the Eagles 101-61 on Tuesday night to advance to Friday night. St. Mary (7-9) holds the No. 5 spot in the tournament and beat Carlisle County 69-52 to make it to Friday. Murray and St. Mary haven’t met since this time last year in the same tournament. That game ended 68-23 in favor of the Tigers.
Mayfield vs. Ballard Memorial — 7:30 p.m.
As hosts of the tournament, Mayfield will close out Fridays games with a battle against Ballard Memorial. The Cardinals (11-3) and Bombers (12-5) sits at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in the tournament. Mayfield made it this far after a win over Fulton County in a 54-43 decision on Tuesday and Ballard advanced with a 79-52 win over Hickman County. The Cardinals and Bombers last met at the beginning of the year where Mayfield won 66-45.
