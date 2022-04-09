The First Region All “A” Classic is right around the corner for local baseball and softball teams. This year’s tournaments will both take place at Carlisle County High School starting on Monday, April 11. Games will consist of two softball and two baseball games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will conclude with the championship games on Thursday, April 14.
Softball had a pair of play-in games between Community Christian Academy and Fulton County as well as Ballard Memorial and Fulton City. CCA advanced in their play-in game with a solid 12-1 victory over County. The Lady Warriors will play Hickman County in the first game on Monday. The Lady Falcons currently hold a 10-4 record and are coming back from a successful 3-0 stint at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, TN. The Lady Warriors hold just one win with that win against Fulton County, for a 1-2 record. As a young team, the Lady Warriors will have a tough first round battle.
Ballard Memorial advances to play Murray on Monday after Fulton City pulled out in forfeit in the play-in game. The Lady Tigers currently hold a 2-5 record, but have the chance to build that record as they host the Murray Spring Break bash on Friday and Saturday. Murray started out their season with a 6-2 over the Lady Bombers. Since that loss to Murray on opening day, the Lady Bombers have turned their season around to a 6-3 record.
For the second day of play, Mayfield will take on Christian Fellowship followed by a contest between Carlisle County and St. Mary. The Lady Cardinals currently sit at 5-6 with their last game being an 8-0 win over Lake County, TN on April 4. Mayfield beat CFS earlier this year in a 9-0 shutout for the Lady Cardinals second game of the season. Christian Fellowship enters the tournament with a 4-2 record and won’t have played a game of softball for 14 days by the time their first game rolls around. Their last game was a dominant one, a 17-0 shutout of Fulton City, on March 29.
The winner of Hickman County vs. CCA will play the winner of Carlisle County and St. Mary. The winner between Murray and Ballard will take on the winner between Mayfield and CFS. Both will take place on Wednesday.
On the baseball side of things, just one play-in game was needed, a matchup between Christian Fellowship and Fulton City. That contest ended in favor of CFS in a 17-2 decision, putting the Falcons in line to play Murray for the first baseball game on Monday.
Murray currently sits on a 6-7 record and most recently traveled to Myrtle Beach, SC where they went 1-3 in the tournament. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season; the last time they met on the baseball diamond was back in 2011 in the Fourth District tournament where the Tigers claimed a 16-0 victory. CFS has played just five games so far this season with a 3-2 record.
Their last game took place on April 1 at Ballard Memorial where the Falcons fell short 15-0.
For the second baseball game of opening day, Carlisle County will take on Fulton County. As hosts of the tournament, the Comets hold a 7-5 record, coming off a 2-1 stint in the Fort Walton Beach Bash.
Their most recent game was a 17-11 showing against McLean County. Fulton County has played just five games as well with a 1-4 record.
Their one win came most recently in an 11-1 decision against Gleason, TN. The last time Carlisle and Fulton County met on the diamond was in the First District tournament in 2021 where the Comets advanced in that tournament with an 11-2 win.
On Tuesday, baseball will kick off with a contest between Hickman County and Mayfield.
Hickman County currently sits on an 8-3 record heading into the tournament. This will be a repeat of the first game of the season where Hickman County won in a 10-0 decision. Since that game, Mayfield has fielded a 3-10 record. They most recently traveled to Panama City Beach, FL to take on the Panama City Beach Bash, where they went 1-4.
The Cardinals ended the trip with a 7-3 win over Washington County on Thursday, April 7.
St. Mary and Ballard Memorial will close out the day on Tuesday. This will be the third contest between the two schools where each school has won once.
St. Mary started with a 6-5 win on March 29 and Ballard bounced back to take a 12-8 win on April 4. Ballard Memorial holds a 6-4 record, with their last game played being that win over St. Mary. The Vikings sit at 7-2, their most recent game being a big 9-8 win in 10 innings over Livingston Central on Friday night.
The winner of Murray and CFS will take on the winner of St. Mary and Ballard, while the winner between Carlisle County and Fulton County and Hickman County vs. Mayfield will play each other.
