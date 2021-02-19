After initially being called off, the Kentucky All “A” Classic has gained new life after its board voted on Thursday to have the classic in sectionals.
Lyon County’s boys made the trip to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond to take part in the tournament this week, but when they arrived the tournament was canceled. The Lyons ended up playing two games that counted as regular-season games.
Lyon fell to Walton Verona 74-70 on Tuesday and then beat Kentucky Country Day 91-58 on Wednesday.
It was determined that the Lyon County boys would host Murray in the opening round of the tournament, but at the time of this article a time and date has not been set for that game. Murray girls coach Tom Foust was happy to see the tournament back on.
“I’m happy for all my kids that will get the chance to represent Murray High in a state tournament, no matter what it looks like,” Foust said. “They stayed positive when it looked like it was canceled, so it’s nice to see them get this opportunity.”
A bracket for the modified tournament is to be released today on allaclassic.org.It was shared that Eastern Kentucky University would be the site of the semifinals as well as the finals on March 5 and 6.
No other details were available Thursday evening.
