The All “A” Classic tournament will be changing its eligibility for the 2020-21 school year.
According to Yoursportsedge.com, the small-school tournament determined its enrollment each season, making changes as needed.
For the coming school year, unless it’s changed again, the All “A” field of the 120 smallest schools in Kentucky will be determined on a two-year basis.
The First Region All “A” field consists of the following high schools, as of this school year: St. Mary and Community Christian in Paducah; Ballard Memorial in La Center; Carlisle County in Bardwell; Christian Fellowship in Briensburg; Fulton City and Fulton County in Fulton; Hickman County in Clinton; Mayfield and Murray.
