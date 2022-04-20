The long awaited semifinals of the First Region All “A” baseball and softball tournaments took place on Tuesday night at Carlisle County High School. Carlisle County and Hickman County faced off on the softball side along with Murray and Mayfield. St. Mary and Murray met on the baseball field as well as Carlisle County and Hickman County. Winner of each game will play each other on Wednesday night for the championship games at Carlisle County weather permitting.
St. Mary 9, Murray 0
The Vikings were firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night against the Tigers. A combination of stealthy pitching from the mound by Jack Muiter and confidence on the plate led to the shutout to advance to play either Carlisle or Hickman County.
Muiter led the way in the shutout, pitching all seven innings allowing just four runs, one walk and struck out five Murray batters. He threw 92 pitched on the night, 58 of which resulted in strikes.
St. Mary got things rolling offensively in the fourth inning to put the first runs of the game on the board. Avry Duncan was the recipient of the run with Luke Heath at bat. Heath hit a ground ball and reached on an error at third base to bring Duncan home. Scoring would continue in the inning for the Vikings with Muiter grounding for a fielder’s choice to bring home Heath and push Landre Smiles to scoring position.
Brandon Quigley would also ground a fielder’s choice in the next at-bat but would be thrown out at first base as Smiles scored the third and final run of the inning.
Muiter would once again help in scoring with a line drive to left field to score Landon Durbin, making it a 4-0 game. The next run would come from Durbin again, this time in the top of the sixth inning in the form of an out-of-the-park homerun right after Duncan stole home on a wild pitch, making it a 7-0 game.
Three straight walks in a row for Cade Fleming, Brett Haas and Durbin loaded the bases. Fleming found an opportunity to steal home to score the ninth and what would be final run of the game. Muiter took to the mound one last time in the top of the seventh and three quick outs later the game would end in the Vikings’ favor.
Hickman County 11, Carlisle County 5
The rivalry battle between Hickman County and Carlisle County ended in favor of the Falcons in the second baseball game of the night. Early runs by both teams made for an exciting game for everyone in attendance, but late runs from Hickman County helped put the edge over Carlisle to close out the game.
In true rivalry fashion the game went all seven innings with the game all tied up 5-5 heading into the fifth inning.
Hickman County held a 5-3 lead heading into the third but a solid defensive effort from the Comets would hold their opponent scoreless in the third and fourth innings. In that time the home team was able to score a run apiece in each of those innings to even out the score and make for some exciting baseball.
Coleson Naranjo helped give the Falcons the lead on a ground ball single to score Eli Prince.
Naranjo would make his way home on an error at home plate in the final play of the inning to make it a 7-5 game and still anyone’s game.
The score would remain until the top of the seventh when Gabe Dowdy hit a ground ball single to right field who advance to second on an error. Cameron Sublett scored on the drive, followed by Witt Carter on an error at home plate. Two batters later and Naranjo would hit a ground ball turned error, giving Dowdy the chance to round home for the 10th run of the game. Moments later T Hoff would ground out, but not before McClanahan scored the final run of the game on an error at shortstop.
Carlisle County had one more chance to take control, but three quick outs would decide the game.
Hickman County will take on St. Mary on Wednesday night with a 6 p.m. first pitch to determine the Champion of the First Region All “A” Classic.
