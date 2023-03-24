The Graves County Eagles had a busy Thursday night as they hosted a double-header against Obion County, TN and Union City, TN. A total of 24 runs were scored by the Eagles to secure a pair of wins, 10-0 against Obion County and 14-3 against Union City.
Junior Morgan Alexander put the exclamation mark on the night by pitching a no-hitter in the opening game. He pitched all five innings, allowed zero hits, zero runs, allowed one walk and struck out 10 from the mound.
Graves scored consistently throughout the five frames, building to a 6-0 lead after two. A line drive single for Carson Reed scored the first two runs as Drew Hayden and Coby Mullins were eager to round home. Bryan Easley would be hit by a pitch two batters later to score Hayden Thompson to close out the opening frame.
Consecutive Runs from Drake Defreitas, Landon Curd and Mullins quickly made it a 6-0 ballgame in the following inning.
A single run in the third and three more in the bottom of the fifth would seal the win and give the Eagles momentum into the next contest.
GRAVES COUNTY 10, OBION COUNTY 0
Graves: 3 3 1 0 3 X X — 10-7-1
OBION: 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0-0-4
TB: L. Curd 4, C. Reed 1, H. Thompson 1, D. Defreitas 1, C. Miller 1
GRAVES COUNTY 14, UNION CITY 3
After their strong win to start the night, the Graves County Eagles kept swinging, coming up with a 14-3 win over Union City, TN to close out the night.
Another quick game, this one four and a half innings, was all it would take for the win as the Eagles scored three or more runs through their four offensive frames.
Drake Defreitas secured the win from the mound this go around, allowing five hits, three runs, two walks and 10 strike outs.
Union got off to a quick 3-0 start in the bottom of the first inning, but Graves would control the game the rest of the way. They answered with three quick runs of their own in the bottom of the first courtesy of Defreitas on a line drive double from Hayden, a run from Hayden on a grounder from Thompson, who would score minutes later.
Defreitas and Corey Toon scored three runs each to lead the team, with Hayden following with two and Curd, Mullins, Thompson, Reed, Alexander and Cole Katzman each scored one.
After a busy night, the Eagles will take a break and get back in action on Monday when they travel to Hopkinsville to take on the Tigers. Their next home game will on Thursday, March 30 against McCracken County.
Graves: 3 5 3 3 X X X — 14-10-0
Union: 3 0 0 0 0 X X — 3-3-2
2B: L. Curd, C. Katzman, D. Hayden, C. Mullins, C. Reed.
3B: D. Defreitas, C. Mullins
TB: C. Mullins 5, D. Hayden 3, D. Defreitas 3, C. Reed 3, L. Curd 2, C. Katzman 2, C. Toon 1.
