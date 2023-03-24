Morgan Alexander

Graves County junior Morgan Alexander led the Eagles to a 10-0 victory on Thursday night against Obion County with the hold of a no-hitter performance from the mound.

 JOSEPH ‘PEE WEE’ PETTY | For The Sun

The Graves County Eagles had a busy Thursday night as they hosted a double-header against Obion County, TN and Union City, TN. A total of 24 runs were scored by the Eagles to secure a pair of wins, 10-0 against Obion County and 14-3 against Union City.

Junior Morgan Alexander put the exclamation mark on the night by pitching a no-hitter in the opening game. He pitched all five innings, allowed zero hits, zero runs, allowed one walk and struck out 10 from the mound.

