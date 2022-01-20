Current Ballard County Middle School softball coach Scott Alexander has been tabbed to guide the varsity Lady Bombers softball team for the 2022 season. Administrators sought to bring stability to the program and give it an opportunity to grow with its very young roster, said Dr. R.B. Mays, the district’s athletic director.
Alexander, a BMHS alumnus, has served as the coach of the BCMS softball program each of the last two seasons, and also has been part of the high school staff those years.
“The staff felt like he provided enthusiasm, knowledge, familiarity, and stability that will allow the program to have a successful year, while evaluating the best long-term leadership possibilities for the program,” Dr. Mays added.
While official workouts do not begin until Feb. 15, Alexander already has begun preseason workouts with the players and is securing his staff to invest in the young Lady Bombers. The coach said he wants to focus on fundamentals, especially in infield play, while working hard with players to increase strength and bat speed.
Scott is employed by Ballard Telephone Cooperative in LaCenter. He and his wife, Angela, have three daughters.
