After serving as Ballard Memorial’s interim head coach for the 2022 high school softball season, Scott Alexander has been named head coach of the program.
The Lady Bombers finished the season with a 10-12 record and were consistently competitive in the district and across the region.
“This was a very young team, and we were pleased that we saw consistent evidence of improvement and fundamental play,” said BMHS Principal Tim Adams. “In a tight game like the district tournament (a 3-2, 11-inning loss), where play after play required defensive execution, it was evident that our ladies had been coached and prepared.”
Alexander has served as Ballard County Middle School softball coach for the past two seasons, and will continue in that role this fall, as well.
“We are grateful that our friends at Ballard Telephone Cooperative allow us to share Scott’s energy. It is evident that he cares about the kids of the community, that he is passionate about the game, and that he has demonstrated the willingness to put in the hours necessary to build and maintain a competitive program for BMHS,” said Ballard Memorial Athletic Director Dr. R.B. Mays.
