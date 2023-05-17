The Graves County Eagles defeated the Ballard Memorial Bombers in the Third District Championship game on Tuesday evening. The Eagles won the game 10-0 in five innings.
Hayden Alexander started the game on the mound for the Eagles and pitched all five innings allowing one hit and seven strikeouts.
In the top of the first inning, Alexander struck out two of the three batters faced. In the bottom half of the inning, the Eagles scored a run on an error to take a 1-0 lead.
Each team had runners reach base in the second but neither team turned them into runs. In the bottom of the third inning, the Eagles pushed two more runs across the plate.
After Alexander threw a perfect inning in the top of the fourth, the Eagles bats really came alive in the bottom of the inning. In the inning, eight hitters reached base, including five hits, with seven runs coming in to score. This gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead with a chance to win the game with a scoreless inning.
Alexander was able to help his team finish the run rule victory in the top of the fifth by getting two strike outs and a pop up while pitching around a walk.
Alexander also earned the tournament MVP.
TB: GC — D. DeFreitas 3, C. Mullins 2, C. Katzman 2, D. Hayden 1, H. Thompson 1, BM — M. Nichols 2
