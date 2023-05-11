When McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman meet on the baseball diamond, it is a guaranteed action-packed contest. In the final regular season matchup, the Mustangs took home a 3-1 victory over the Blue Tornado at Brooks Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the Second District matchup, the Paducah Tilghman baseball program honored seniors Levin East, Caleb Payne, Anias Nunn, and Devin Kiebler on senior night. Each member shared a moment with head coach Tremayne Donald and their parents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In