When McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman meet on the baseball diamond, it is a guaranteed action-packed contest. In the final regular season matchup, the Mustangs took home a 3-1 victory over the Blue Tornado at Brooks Stadium on Wednesday night.
Ahead of the Second District matchup, the Paducah Tilghman baseball program honored seniors Levin East, Caleb Payne, Anias Nunn, and Devin Kiebler on senior night. Each member shared a moment with head coach Tremayne Donald and their parents.
Ross Aldridge earned the victory for the Mustangs. The crafty junior hurler worked a complete seven-inning game, striking out 11-of-27 on 101 pitches. Aldridge allowed four hits and one run while walking two.
McCracken County struck first in the visiting half of the first inning as Caleb Ehling led off with a four-pitch walk to kick things off. The next batter, Scout Moffatt, singled on a line drive to center field, allowing Ehling to plate the first run. However, Moffatt was called out while advancing to second in the play.
The Mustangs kept the inning going as Nate Lang singled to left field. However, Lang was left on first base as Eli James flew out to right field, and Zach Sims struck out to end the inning.
The Blue Tornado found momentum in the bottom half of the inning with a one-out single by Jalen Seay and a walk by East. The Mustangs ended the Tilghman threat as Gunner Massey struck out and Payne grounded out to end the first inning.
At the top of the second inning, the Mustangs plated one more run as Jude Farley reached on an error, allowing Miller Green to score. Payne and the Blue Tornado worked out of the jam and the two prior errors (Green and Farley), inducing a fielder’s choice and a popout from Griffin Cantrell and Ehling.
At the bottom of the fourth inning, Paducah Tilghman plated one run. With one out, Burke Waggoner singled on a ground ball, later scoring on an error by McCracken County. Despite McCracken’s errors, Aldridge continued to work on the mound, striking out the next two batters to end the fourth inning.
The score remained 2-1 until the seventh inning. Then, with one out, Weston Miller ripped a solo shot over the left field wall to give McCracken County a 3-1 lead in the final inning of the matchup. Farley singled on a ground ball to right field, but with a flew out from Cantrell and Noah Nyberg caught stealing second, the Mustangs and Aldridge returned to the field in Tilghman’s final at-bats.
The bottom of the seventh inning concluded with Aldridge striking out two before Nunn lined out to Moffatt at short. Moffatt’s dive ended the contest, allowing McCracken County to go undefeated in district and First Region regular season play.
Payne took the loss for Paducah Tilghman. The senior threw a complete seven-inning game for the Blue Tornado, striking out eight of 27. Payne allowed four hits, three runs (two earned), and walked two.
The Mustangs will wrap up the regular season with matchups against Region 2 teams Lyon County and Henderson County on Thursday and Friday. The Blue Tornado will host Graves County in the final game of the regular season on Thursday night at Brooks Stadium.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 1MCHS 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 3-4-3
PTHS 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1-4-3
WP: R. Aldridge; LP: C. Payne
TB: MCHS — W. Miller 4, N. Lang 1, S. Moffatt 1, J. Farley 1; PTHS — J. James 1, A. Nunn 1, B. Waggoner 1, J. Seay 1
SB: MCHS — N. Lang; J. Seay 2, A. Nunn, L. East, B. Waggoner
E: MCHS — S. Moffatt, J. Farley, R. Aldridge; PTHS — L. East, A. Nunn, C. Payne
RECORDS: McCracken County (23-10); Paducah Tilghman (17-9)
