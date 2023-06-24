The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference, which began in 1948 and currently ranks as the eighth-oldest Division I Conference.
As part of the celebration of the storied accomplishments of the League, a Committee working in conjunction with current and former schools, captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and celebrate the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports. A similar listing was compiled during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.
Among those on the list is former Caldwell County coach and Murray State offensive lineman Al Giordano.
Giordano played for the Racers from 1954-1956 and was chosen to All-America and All-Ohio Valley Conference teams.
Giordano graduated from Murray State in 1958 and taught and coached at Caldwell County High School for 45 years. He was assistant football and baseball coach until 1972 when he was named head football coach.
The two-time All-American football player at Murray State University, Giordano is in the MSU Hall of Fame as well as the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame and now on the 75th Anniversary team.
His long tenure of coaching at Caldwell County also earned him spots in the Caldwell County Football Hall of Fame, the State Softball Hall of Fame and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Giordano died at the age of 77 after a short illness.
Joining Giordano on the Anniversary team as former Racers is Bernie Behrendt (RB/LB), (1949-52), Casey Brockman (QB), (2009-12), Charles Carpenter (OT), (1971-74), Rob Hart (K), (1995-99), KD Humphries (QB), (2012-16), Austen Lane (DL), (2006-09), Terry Love (DB), (1979-80), Gilbert Mains (DL), (1948-51), Ed McFarland (DB), (1975-78), Walter Powell, (WR), (2010-13), Michael Proctor (QB), (1986-89), Larry Tillman (QB), (1966-69), Nathan Williams (LB), (2003, 2005-08),
