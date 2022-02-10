With district tournament time just around the corner, area basketball teams are beginning to prepare themselves for what they hope to be deep runs in the district, regional, and perhaps even the state tournaments.
Tournament time is the ultimate experience for high school athletes and memories are made that last lifetimes.
A lot of teams attempt to back-end load their schedules with quality opponents to get themselves ready for tournament competition.
Several local teams are well on their way to accomplishing this mission by participating in this Saturday’s Akridge Ace Jam in Eddyville.
Akridge Farm Supply & Ace Hardware have been avid supporters of Lyon County sports for generations. Akridge has sponsored an annual high school basketball shootout in Eddyville for the past ten consecutive years, Lyon County Athletic Director Zach Thomas stated,
“This event initially started as a three-game shootout on a Saturday afternoon featuring our Lady Lyons and Lyons. It has transformed and grown over the years into one of the biggest one day basketball events in the entire state.” Thomas said. “We are overjoyed with the lineup of teams we have scheduled to play Saturday which includes three teams ranked in the Top 20 in the state. Lyon County High School is so fortunate and grateful to have Akridge Farm Supply as our partner and community neighbor to help us put together such a quality event for the basketball fans of western Kentucky.”
This Saturday, February 12, the Akridge Ace Jam will be played at Lyon County High School in Eddyville. The Ace Jam lineup includes six games, all to be played on Saturday, with the first contest starting at 10 a.m. featuring the Lyon County Lady Lyons and the Daviess County Lady Panthers out of the Third Region. The following five games on the day will be boys’ games featuring nine teams from Kentucky and one from Indiana.
The Hopkinsville Tigers will play the only out-of-state team in the event in Evansville Christian from Evansville, Indiana at 12 noon. The Tigers are one of the projected favorites to claim the Second Region title and advance to Rupp Arena in March. Muhlenberg County out of the Third Region will take the court with 10th Region Harrison County High School at 2 p.m. Both of these squads are ranked in the upper echelon of their respective regions.
Greenwood High School, located in the city of Bowling Green, is ranked #12 in the state and will play the Calloway County Lakers at 4 p.m. Bowling Green is currently ranked #11 and will play host Lyon County at 6 p.m. Greenwood and Bowling Green are the projected co-favorites to claim the Fourth Region championship and Lyon County should be in the running for the Second Region title. McCracken County, the First Region favorite, is currently ranked #16 and will play the nightcap contest at 8 p.m against University Heights Academy out of Hopkinsville.
There will be several high profile players participating in this year’s shootout such as Bowling Green’s senior guard Turner Buttry, Greenwood’s senior guard Cade Stinnett, McCracken’s junior forward Ian Hart, Lyon’s sophomore combo guard Travis Perry, Evansville Christian’s sophomore point guard Josiah Dunham, Harrison’s sophomore point guard Kaydon Custard, UHA’s sophomore guard Gavin Grubbs, and Calloway’s freshman guard Eli Finley.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and there should be plenty of quality high school basketball to satisfy the appetite of even the most starved basketball fan. There are no passes and the ticket charge will be $10 and the ticket will be good for the entire day.
