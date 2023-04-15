MORGANFIELD, KY — The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado made light work of their Kentucky 2A — Section 1 matchup against Hopkins County Central on Friday night. Aggressive base running led to early scoring to finish the night early in a five inning 11-1 victory.
Tilghman stole a total of 10 bases in the contest to speed up the game and catch the Lady Storm off guard.
Adrienne Romaine started off the night strong with three straight strikeouts from the circle. This led to the first run of the night in the bottom of the second when Romaine rounded home on a ground out from Anistyn Thomas.
Scoring continued in the bottom of the second when a home run by Mia Bobbitt scored herself and Reagan Hartman for the 3-0 lead. Audreya White followed with a ground ball single and was brought home on the next play on a Romaine fly ball single.
Thomas closed out the inning with a line drive double to center field to score Romaine for the 5-0 lead.
Tilghman’s defense continued to dominate as they secured a ground out and two straight strikeouts to make for a short inning for the Lady Storm.
Lydia Wiley started out strong in the bottom of the third when she hit a ground ball turned error to make it to third base. She would be brought home on a Hartman bunt who reached on an error herself.
The errors continued in favor of the Lady Blue Tornado when Gabi Logsdon hit a fly ball turned error to make it to second base. She made her way to third on the same error and followed Hartman home for the 8-0 lead.
A double by Thomas started the bottom of the fourth on a high note, leading to another two runs shortly after as she stole stole third and home for the ninth run of the night. Myiesha Smith followed with a ground ball single to score Sophie Key to end the inning 10-0.
Hopkins County Central found their opportunity to score in the top of the fifth after a double from A. McCord and a walk for E. Ballard gave A Blanchard the opportunity to bring her teammate home with a ground ball.
The Lady Storm continued their valiant effort in the inning as they attempted to climb back, but a pitching change to Hartman continued to bring the strikeouts to end the inning.
Tilghman was able to close out the night early when Madeline Boling connected on a sacrafice bunt to score Ellie Brown for the 11-1 final score.
Hartman claimed the win from the circle. She allowed four hits, one run, walked one and struck out two in relief. Romaine started the night, allowing just one hit and struck out nine.
The Lady Blue Tornado improve to a 10-5 record and advance to the Kentucky 2A — Section 1 championship on Saturday where they will take on Trigg County (7-7) at 11 a.m. at Union County High School.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 11, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 1
HPKN 0 0 0 0 1 X X — 1-5-10
PTHS 1 4 3 2 1 X X — 11-9-0
2B: PT — A. Thomas 2; HCC — E. Ballard, A. McCord
TB: PT — M. Bobbitt 4, A. Thomas 4, M. Smith 1, A. White 1, E. Brown 1, S. Key 1, A. Romaine 1, T. Parrish 1; HCC — E. Ballard 2, A. McCord 2, B. Marsh 1, A. Johnson 1, A. Blanchard 1
