Mia Bobbitt

Paducah Tilghman sophomore knocked a homer out of the park on Friday night to help the Lady Blue Tornado to an 11-1 victory of the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm in the Kentucky 2A — Section 1 tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Marty Barks

MORGANFIELD, KY — The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado made light work of their Kentucky 2A — Section 1 matchup against Hopkins County Central on Friday night. Aggressive base running led to early scoring to finish the night early in a five inning 11-1 victory.

Tilghman stole a total of 10 bases in the contest to speed up the game and catch the Lady Storm off guard.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In