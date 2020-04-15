For the second time in the last two years, Graves County is looking for a girls basketball coach.
Monday afternoon, it was announced that Brandon Fisher — the 2019-20 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Coach of the Year — would be leaving the Lady Eagles to become the skipper for girls basketball at Lincoln County High School in Stanford.
First reported by westkentuckystar.com news director and “Voice of the Eagles” in Joe Jackson, Fisher was previously at Webster County from 2016-19, where he compiled a 105-30 record and four-straight Second Region finals appearances.
Upon Aaron Beth’s resignation and shift to Marshall County golf (and subsequently girls basketball) at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, Fisher was hired at Graves County. He and the Lady Eagles rolled to a 26-6 record, at one point snagging a 14-game winning streak, and tagged another Third District championship and an appearance in the 2020 First Region title game against Marshall County (a 52-50 loss in overtime).
Fisher managed to get the most out of his players during his time as the head coach of both Webster County and Graves County, and the Lady Eagles return a solid core of athletes next season, including Nealy Jackson, Autumn Harris and forward Avery Myatt, to help assuage the loss of stars in Bailey Wilson, Callie Jackson and Raychel Mathis.
A 1999 graduate of Henderson County High School, Fisher was an assistant for Marshall County boys basketball from 2008-16 before getting into head coaching.
“We were blown away by Fisher’s resumé,” Lincoln County athletic director Tim Estes said in a Monday release. “When you talk with him, even on the phone, you can sense his intensity and thoroughness.
“Everyone I spoke to about him in western Kentucky talked about how tough his teams were mentally and physically, and how hard they played. I’m very excited to see what he does with the program.”
Fisher is set to replace longtime Lincoln County coach and former Austin Peay State University player Cassandra McWhorter, who resigned after 10 seasons as the program’s leader.
In a March 2020 interview with The Interior Journal’s Mike Marsee, McWhorter — part of Lincoln County basketball for nearly three decades as a former player-turned-coach — said she was given “an ultimatum” at a March 9 meeting with school officials.
“I could resign or other measures could be taken,” she said. “I told them if there were no other options, I could take the high road and try to set a Christ-like example. I could still be an example to the girls, and I could make it easier on the administration if that was possible.
“In the letter I wrote to them that night, I let it be known that it was not my volition, not my will that I was stepping away. It wasn’t about spending more time with my family.”
In McWhorter’s 10 seasons, she went 222-93 with one losing season (2019-20; 12-18), with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2013) and one trip to the KHSAA state semifinals (2012).
The Lady Patriots won eight 45th District championships and reached at least the regional semifinals seven times under McWhorter.
