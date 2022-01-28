Starting a game one day and finishing it over a month later just doesn’t happen, unless of course a tornado sweeps through the area and a basketball game has to be stopped.
That’s what happened on Dec. 10 when the Lady Eagles of Christian Fellowship and Lady Lakers of Calloway County took to the court at CFS. They made it to the 3:12 mark of the second quarter, but it was decided to halt the game with CFS up 26-22.
The opening half of play resulted in CFS starting out strong putting up 22 points compared to just eight from their opponent. The tables would turn in the second quarter when Calloway County had a 20-point quarter and the Lady Eagles only had six.
Jump forward to Jan. 27 and the game would resume on the home floor of the Lady Eagles with 3:12 remaining in the opening half. The game started at the free throw line with Jayden Jackson facing a 1-and-1 situation. Her shot wouldn’t end up falling and Calloway County took advantage of that with a deep ball to cut the deficit to 26-25. In just that short three minutes of play the Lady Lakers would tie the game, sending both teams to the locker room with the score sitting at 28-28.
“This has never happened to me, it’s a first for both coach Waldrop and I,” CFS head coach Trevor Jackson said referring to starting a game midway through. “We tried to break it down into segments, instead of player four full quarters we played four, four minute segments and told the girls to just focus on that and win each four minute segment.”
CFS came out with a little extra effort to start the second half and held their opponent scoreless until the 1:05 mark when Sayler Lowe put up a layup to get the only points for the Lady Lakers in the quarter. The Lady Eagles capitalized by scoring 12 points of their own to kick their lead up 40-30 with a quarter left to play.
The tables would turn yet again when the Lady Lakers started the final quarter on a run of their own. They cut that 10-point deficit down to just three by keeping their opponent from scoring until the 40-37 mark with 5:35 left to play.
Quick ball movement and a patience on the offensive side of the ball led to a controlled final minutes of play for the Lady Eagles. They were able to just back to a nine points lead with a minute left to play and seal the deal 50-44 to end the game.
Gracie Howard led the Lady Eagles to victory with 31 points in the game, 14 of those points came in the opening quarter over a month ago. On Thursday night she added 13 points including six points from behind the arc. Lillian Burnett followed with 13 points, six in the first quarter, six in the third and a free throw in the fourth.
Lowe led the Lady Lakers with 13 points, most of which were made in the second quarter. Addi Schumacher contributed 10 points to join the double-digit scoring with Lowe.
“We are going to see Calloway again on Feb. 7 and we could be playing them again in the tournament, so these final games against region opponents are big,” Jackson said. “I’ve always like to play district games in the last part of the season because you should be peaking at this time in the season.”
Calloway County will get right back to work on Friday night as they host Christian County followed by a trip to Paris, TN to play Henry County on Jan. 31. The Lady Lakers now hold a 6-10 record. Christian Fellowship now sits at 14-5 and will play Community Christian Academy on Saturday, Jan. 29 at home.
CFS 22 28 40 50
Calloway County 8 28 30 44
