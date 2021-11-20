The year is 2006, Adam Solomon has just joined the coaching staff of the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers volleyball team and the team goes 2-20 on the season. Jump to 2007, Solomon now has the head coaching spot and the team improves to a record of 10-15 and there was no looking back from there.
After 15 years as head coach of the successful volleyball program, Solomon will no longer be coaching the Lady Bombers as he stepped down as head coach on Wednesday. He put in his formal letter of resignation with the athletic director and looks forward to spending more time with his wife and children while still being involved in the world of volleyball in Ballard County.
Solomon started his career as a volleyball coach with no experience in either playing or coaching the sport. He is a graduate of Ballard Memorial High School and left before volleyball was organized and after graduating from college came back and wanted to coach as well as teach.
“I had no background in volleyball, I wanted to coach basketball and did at the middle school level for two years, but the current volleyball coach at the time needed an assistant,” Solomon said. “They always tell you your first few years to say yes to anything when it comes to finding a job.”
That decision to join the team as the assistant coach led to a career filled with success both in games won, tournaments won and individual and team awards.
In the 15 years as head coach Solomon led his team to 340 wins, four All “A” First Region titles, seven district championship titles, four First Region Runner-Ups, three KVCA First Region Players of the Year and much more.
“This partial list is quite remarkable and unprecedented for a small, rural school in western Kentucky,” Solomon said. “There is no denying it.”
Solomon credits the majority of the success of the volleyball program to his athletes, their parents and the volleyball community that shows up in full support no matter where the games are being held. The small school in about as far west Kentucky as one can go, might not be known for much, but what they are known for, they take pride in.
In his last two year as head coach, the Lady Bombers put on phenomenal records of 22-3 and 32-6, and won the district tournament both years. During the 2021 season, the Lady Bombers accumulated 1,101 kills, 137 blocks, 1,004 assists, 1,775 digs and 270 service aces.
“I have told my players over and over, I feel privileged and honored to be a part of something that was fun and exciting,” Solomon said.
Solomon is currently the Social Studies teacher at Ballard Memorial Middle School and will continue in that position as well as coordinating the schedule for the middle school volleyball team. He enjoys the game of volleyball and will continue to be involved and be part of the community that cheers on the Lady Bombers.
But when it is all said and done, the head coach looks back on his career and hopes that his 15 years with the program have been positive ones for all involved. He hopes to be remembered not as the person that made it happen, but as a “puzzle piece of something special.”
