Adams

Paducah Tilghman senior wrestler JT Adams will continue his wrestling and academic career at Midway University after signing a scholarship with the program on Thursday. He is pictured with his family and soon-to-be head coach. From left to right: Sarah Adams, Jennifer Adams, JT Adams, John Adams and Kenny Mason.

 Photo by Wayne Walden | Paducah Public Schools

Paducah Tilghman High School senior JT Adams signed a wrestling scholarship with Midway University at a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman on April 20.

Adams has wrestled since he was in elementary school and found success at each level. As an elementary student he won two Kentucky USA Wrestling titles in the 106 lb weight division. He won a state title at Christian County middle school in the 152 lb weight division. He won a state title as a sophomore at Christian County High School in the 195 lb weight division. As a senior at Tilghman Adams placed third in the KHSAA state wrestling tournament and helped PTHS win the team title.

