Paducah Tilghman High School senior JT Adams signed a wrestling scholarship with Midway University at a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman on April 20.
Adams has wrestled since he was in elementary school and found success at each level. As an elementary student he won two Kentucky USA Wrestling titles in the 106 lb weight division. He won a state title at Christian County middle school in the 152 lb weight division. He won a state title as a sophomore at Christian County High School in the 195 lb weight division. As a senior at Tilghman Adams placed third in the KHSAA state wrestling tournament and helped PTHS win the team title.
Midway University head wrestling coach Kenny Mason said he zeroed in on Adams after a conversation with Adam’s sister, who plays volleyball at Midway University. She recommended that Mason reach out to her brother.
“His wrestling accomplishments stood out,” Mason said. “But after digging a bit and talking with his coaches and his parents, what stands out is that JT has the whole package as a person and a wrestler.”
Midway University’s wrestling program is in its fifth year and Mason says it’s on an upward trend. This year six team members were named NAIA scholar-athletes and three grapplers competed at the NAIA Championships.
Adams said he is pleased to contribute to Midway’s program as it builds.
“I’m really hoping to leave a mark with this young program,” Adams said. “I hope I can build it up and contribute to making it an established program.”
