With Christmas break around the corner, high school basketball is in full swing with an action-packed weekend that starts with anticipated match-ups and thrilling tournaments across the First Region.
Boys Thursday Schedule
Graves County (2-3) at Ballard Memorial (5-1)
Cairo (IL) at Fulton County (5-0)
Fort Campbell (2-4) at Community Christian Academy (3-5)
Mayfield (3-1) at Hickman County (1-5)
McCracken County (5-0) at St. Mary (2-4)
Girls Thursday Schedule
Graves County (5-1) at Ballard Memorial (5-3)
Cairo (IL) at Fulton County (1-4)
Fort Campbell (1-3) at Community Christian Academy (0-8)
Mayfield (2-1) at Hickman County (2-4)
McCracken County (7-0) at St. Mary (2-5)
Boys Friday Schedule
Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament
Christian Fellowship (0-5) at Community Christian Academy (3-5)
Hickman County (1-5) vs. Galatia (IL)
Marshall County (6-0) at McCracken County (5-0)
Graves County (2-3) at Paducah Tilghman (5-1)
Girls Friday Schedule
Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament
Hickman County (2-4) vs. Dawson Springs (1-5)
St. Mary (2-5) vs. Pope County (IL)
Non-tournament match-ups:
Marshall County (3-3) at McCracken County (7-0)
Carlisle County (4-2) at Mayfield (2-1)
Graves County (5-1) at Paducah Tilghman (5-0)
Boys Saturday Schedule
Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament
Galatia (IL) vs. Community Christian Academy (3-5)
St. Mary Christmas Classic
Carlisle County (4-2) vs. Dawson Springs (3-6)
Fort Campbell (2-4) at St. Mary (2-4)
Caldwell County (1-5) vs. Fulton County (5-0)
Ballard Memorial (5-1) vs. Livingston Central (3-5)
Non-tournament match-ups:
Marshall County at Mayfield
Fulton City (0-5) at Meridian (IL)
Murray (4-3) vs. Calloway (6-1) at Murray State
Girls Saturday Schedule
Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament
Christian Fellowship (6-2) vs. Ballard Memorial (5-3) at CCA
Joppa-Maple Grove (IL) at Community Christian Academy (0-8)
St. Mary (2-5) vs. TBA at CCA
Carlisle County (4-2) vs. TBA at CCA
Non-tournament match-ups:
Murray (2-4) vs. Calloway (1-5) at Murray State
Goreville (IL) at Marshall County (3-3)
Fulton City (1-4) at Meridian (IL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.